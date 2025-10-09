SEBI Announces Recruitment for 110 Grade A Officer Posts; Applications Begin October 30

Summary The application process for the SEBI Grade A 2025 recruitment will begin on October 30, 2025, through the official website at sebi.gov.in The recruitment is being conducted for several specialized streams including General, Legal, Information Technology, Research, Official Language, Engineering (Electrical) and Engineering (Civil)

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has officially announced a recruitment drive for 110 Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) posts across various streams. The application process for the SEBI Grade A 2025 recruitment will begin on October 30, 2025, through the official website at sebi.gov.in. Interested and eligible candidates are encouraged to apply within the stipulated time frame.

The recruitment is being conducted for several specialized streams including General, Legal, Information Technology, Research, Official Language, Engineering (Electrical) and Engineering (Civil). The highest number of vacancies—56 positions—are available under the Generalist stream, followed by 22 posts in Information Technology and 20 in the Legal stream. The Research stream will see four appointments, while Engineering (Civil) and Official Language streams will each have three vacancies. Only two positions have been announced for Engineering (Electrical).

The selection process for SEBI Grade A officers will consist of three phases. Phase 1 will involve an online examination comprising two papers. Candidates who clear this round will be eligible for Phase 2, which is another round of online examination. The final phase of selection will be the interview round. The Phase 1 examination will carry a total of 100 marks and will be conducted over a duration of one hour.

Applicants will be required to pay a registration fee of Rs 1,000, which includes 18% GST. Further details about eligibility criteria, exam syllabus, and important dates are expected to be published on the SEBI website in the coming days.

SEBI's Grade A recruitment is one of the most awaited opportunities for aspirants looking to build a career in India’s financial regulatory ecosystem. With a comprehensive selection process and specialized roles, the recruitment offers a promising path for professionals from diverse educational backgrounds.