Securities & Exchange Board of India (SEBI)

SEBI Announces Recruitment for 110 Grade A Officer Posts; Applications Begin October 30

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 09 Oct 2025
12:50 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The application process for the SEBI Grade A 2025 recruitment will begin on October 30, 2025, through the official website at sebi.gov.in
The recruitment is being conducted for several specialized streams including General, Legal, Information Technology, Research, Official Language, Engineering (Electrical) and Engineering (Civil)

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has officially announced a recruitment drive for 110 Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) posts across various streams. The application process for the SEBI Grade A 2025 recruitment will begin on October 30, 2025, through the official website at sebi.gov.in. Interested and eligible candidates are encouraged to apply within the stipulated time frame.

The recruitment is being conducted for several specialized streams including General, Legal, Information Technology, Research, Official Language, Engineering (Electrical) and Engineering (Civil). The highest number of vacancies—56 positions—are available under the Generalist stream, followed by 22 posts in Information Technology and 20 in the Legal stream. The Research stream will see four appointments, while Engineering (Civil) and Official Language streams will each have three vacancies. Only two positions have been announced for Engineering (Electrical).

The selection process for SEBI Grade A officers will consist of three phases. Phase 1 will involve an online examination comprising two papers. Candidates who clear this round will be eligible for Phase 2, which is another round of online examination. The final phase of selection will be the interview round. The Phase 1 examination will carry a total of 100 marks and will be conducted over a duration of one hour.

ADVERTISEMENT

Applicants will be required to pay a registration fee of Rs 1,000, which includes 18% GST. Further details about eligibility criteria, exam syllabus, and important dates are expected to be published on the SEBI website in the coming days.

SEBI's Grade A recruitment is one of the most awaited opportunities for aspirants looking to build a career in India’s financial regulatory ecosystem. With a comprehensive selection process and specialized roles, the recruitment offers a promising path for professionals from diverse educational backgrounds.

Last updated on 09 Oct 2025
12:52 PM
Securities & Exchange Board of India (SEBI) SEBI Exam dates
Similar stories
Assam govt

SLRC Assam ADRE Grade 3 Result 2025 to Be Declared Tomorrow; Read Key Updates Here

Pharmacy

TGCHE Begins TS PGECET 2025 Phase 1 Counselling for Pharmacy Courses; Detailed Schedu. . .

Rajasthan government

RPSC Declares RAS Mains 2025 Result; 2,461 Candidates Qualify for Interview

Bihar STET

BSEB Confirms Bihar STET 2025 Exam Date Amid Postponement Rumours

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Assam govt

SLRC Assam ADRE Grade 3 Result 2025 to Be Declared Tomorrow; Read Key Updates Here

Pharmacy

TGCHE Begins TS PGECET 2025 Phase 1 Counselling for Pharmacy Courses; Detailed Schedu. . .

Rajasthan government

RPSC Declares RAS Mains 2025 Result; 2,461 Candidates Qualify for Interview

Bihar STET

BSEB Confirms Bihar STET 2025 Exam Date Amid Postponement Rumours

IIT

IIT Guwahati Closes GATE 2026 Late Fee Registration Today; Apply at goaps.iitg.ac.in

NEET UG 2025

NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Delayed, Now on Oct 11 - Revised Schedule Announc. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality