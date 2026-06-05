Bihar ITI CAT Result 2026 Declared - Rank Card, Admission and Merit List Updates

Summary The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has officially announced the Bihar Industrial Training Institute Competitive Admission Test (ITI CAT) Result 2026. Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination can now access their scorecards and district-wise merit lists through the board’s official website (bceceboard.bihar.gov.in).

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has officially announced the Bihar Industrial Training Institute Competitive Admission Test (ITI CAT) Result 2026. Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination can now access their scorecards and district-wise merit lists through the board’s official website (bceceboard.bihar.gov.in). The declaration of the result marks the beginning of the admission process for various ITI programmes across the state.

Candidates can check their performance by visiting the official BCECEB portal and logging in with their credentials. Along with the result, the board has also made available district-specific merit rankings, which will play a crucial role during the counselling and seat allotment process.

The Bihar ITI rank card contains several important details that candidates are advised to verify carefully. These include the candidate’s name, roll number, overall state rank, district-wise rank, category-wise merit position, total marks secured in the examination, and qualifying status. The district-wise merit list has been prepared to facilitate a smoother and more efficient admission process, enabling institutions to allocate seats according to regional merit rankings.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the results now declared, qualified candidates should prepare for the counselling process, details of which will be announced shortly by BCECEB. The upcoming admission schedule is expected to include document verification, choice filling and locking, seat allotment rounds, and final admission procedures.

Candidates are advised to regularly monitor the official BCECEB website for updates regarding counselling dates and admission-related announcements. The board has clarified that rank cards will be available only through the online mode, and no physical copies will be dispatched to candidates. Therefore, students should download and preserve their rank cards for use during counselling and admission formalities.

Find the direct download link here.