Kerala SSLC SAY Hall Ticket 2026 Issued for Class 10 - Know Admit Card Collection Steps

Summary The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has released the hall tickets for the Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Save A Year (SAY) Examination 2026. Students who have registered for the Class 10 supplementary examinations can now obtain their admit cards through their respective schools or designated examination centres.

The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has released the hall tickets for the Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Save A Year (SAY) Examination 2026. Students who have registered for the Class 10 supplementary examinations can now obtain their admit cards through their respective schools or designated examination centres.

The hall tickets have been made available online for schools through the official SSLC examination portal. Educational institutions are required to download the admit cards and distribute them to eligible students who will appear for the supplementary examinations this month.

The Kerala SSLC SAY examination offers students who were unable to clear one or more subjects in the regular board examinations an opportunity to improve their results and complete their Class 10 qualification without losing an academic year. The supplementary examination is considered an important second chance for candidates seeking to enhance their academic performance and continue their educational journey without interruption.

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According to the examination schedule released by the authorities, the Kerala SSLC SAY 2026 examinations will be conducted from June 10 to June 17, 2026. The examinations will take place in two separate sessions, depending on the subject concerned.

The admit card contains several important details that candidates must verify before appearing for the examination. These include the student's name, register or roll number, school name and code, examination centre details, subject names and codes, examination dates, session timings, and instructions to be followed on the examination day.

Schools have been instructed to carefully verify the information printed on the hall tickets before distributing them to students. The examination authority has also released detailed guidelines and instructions for both schools and candidates to ensure the smooth conduct of the supplementary examinations.

Institutions can access and download the hall tickets through the official portal by entering the required school credentials. The process involves visiting the official website, selecting the hall ticket download link for SSLC SAY 2026, entering the necessary school details, and downloading the admit cards for distribution among candidates.

Students are advised to thoroughly check all information mentioned on their hall tickets immediately after receiving them. In case of any discrepancy in personal details, subject information, examination centre details, or other particulars, candidates should promptly contact their school authorities for necessary clarification.

Students are advised to collect their hall tickets from their schools, review the examination guidelines carefully, and make the necessary preparations to perform well in the upcoming Kerala SSLC SAY 2026 examinations.