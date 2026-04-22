IIT Roorkee

JEE Advanced 2026 Registration Begins Tomorrow; IIT Roorkee to Open Portal at 10 AM

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 22 Apr 2026
15:52 PM

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Summary
Eligible candidates can apply for the examination until May 2, 2026, while the last date for fee payment is May 4, 2026
Candidates must be among the top 2,50,000 qualifiers in JEE Main 2026 (B.E./B.Tech paper) across all categories to become eligible for JEE Advanced 2026

The Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT Roorkee) will begin the registration process for JEE Advanced 2026 on April 23, 2026, at 10:00 AM, through the official website jeeadv.ac.in.

Eligible candidates can apply for the examination until May 2, 2026, while the last date for fee payment is May 4, 2026. The registration link will be activated on the official portal, and only candidates who qualify as per eligibility norms will be allowed to apply.

Candidates must be among the top 2,50,000 qualifiers in JEE Main 2026 (B.E./B.Tech paper) across all categories to become eligible for JEE Advanced 2026.

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The examination will consist of two papers—Paper 1 and Paper 2, both of 3 hours duration, and candidates must appear for both.

  • Paper 1: 9:00 AM – 12:00 Noon
  • Paper 2: 2:30 PM – 5:30 PM

JEE Advanced Registration 2026: Steps to Apply

  1. Visit jeeadv.ac.in
  2. Click on the JEE Advanced 2026 registration link
  3. Complete the registration process
  4. Log in to your account
  5. Fill out the application form and pay the fee
  6. Submit the form
  7. Download and print the confirmation page

Officials have reiterated that all decisions of the Joint Admission Board will be final regarding examination and admissions.

Last updated on 22 Apr 2026
15:53 PM
IIT Roorkee JEE Advanced 2026 JEE Advanced
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