NMC Draft Proposes Pan-India Practice Rights for AFMS Doctors; Submit Feedback by May 7

Summary NMC has released draft amendments to the regulations governing the registration and licensing of medical practitioners, proposing significant relaxations for doctors serving in the Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS). The proposed changes are aimed at enhancing operational flexibility and reducing administrative hurdles.

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has released draft amendments to the regulations governing the registration and licensing of medical practitioners, proposing significant relaxations for doctors serving in the Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS). The proposed changes, published in the Gazette on April 7, 2026, are aimed at enhancing operational flexibility and reducing administrative hurdles faced by military medical personnel.

Titled “Registration of Medical Practitioners and Licence to Practice Medicine (Amendment), Regulations 2026,” the draft seeks to modify the existing 2023 framework by introducing special provisions tailored for AFMS doctors. Under the proposal, practitioners commissioned into AFMS will be allowed to register with any one State Medical Council of their choice at the time of joining. This single registration will remain valid throughout their service and will permit them to practice across all states and Union Territories in India.

Currently, medical practitioners are required to obtain registration in the state where they intend to practice. However, due to frequent transfers, AFMS doctors often face repeated administrative processes, including multiple registrations and payment of fees in different states. The proposed amendment aims to eliminate these redundancies by granting nationwide practice rights linked to their service obligations.

ADVERTISEMENT

The notification further states that upon retirement or release from service, AFMS doctors will be required to either apply for fresh registration or transfer their existing registration to the State Medical Council where they plan to continue their practice.

In another key provision, the NMC has proposed that any additional medical qualifications acquired by AFMS practitioners during their tenure will be recognised nationwide, provided they remain registered with their chosen State Medical Council. This is expected to streamline recognition of qualifications and support career progression within the armed forces.

The draft also addresses issues related to license renewal. It clarifies that licenses of AFMS doctors will not become inactive solely due to delays in renewal applications. Instead, AFMS authorities will submit annual details of practitioners along with renewal requests to the respective State Medical Councils and the NMC, ensuring continuity of practice.

Additionally, the proposed amendments exempt AFMS doctors from rules related to the transfer of a license during their service period. This effectively removes procedural barriers and allows uninterrupted medical practice across the country, regardless of posting location.

A new clause has also been introduced to handle cases of alleged professional misconduct or medical negligence involving AFMS practitioners. As per the draft, the State Medical Council where the doctor is registered will have the authority to take final action. However, the council in whose jurisdiction the incident occurs may conduct a preliminary inquiry and forward its findings and recommendations to the council of registration for further proceedings.

The NMC has opened the draft for public consultation and invited objections and suggestions from stakeholders until May 7, 2026. Following this, the commission will review the feedback before finalising the amendments, which could bring a major shift in how medical practitioners in the armed forces are regulated in India.