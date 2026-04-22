NTA Declares CUET PG Result 2026 Date; Over 190 Universities to Accept Scores

Summary Candidates who appeared for the Common University Entrance Test – Postgraduate (CUET PG) will be able to check their results on the official portals exams.nta.ac.in and exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg The CUET PG 2026 examination was conducted in computer-based mode from March 6 to March 27, covering 157 subjects

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that the CUET PG 2026 result will be declared on April 24, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the Common University Entrance Test – Postgraduate (CUET PG) will be able to check their results on the official portals exams.nta.ac.in and exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg.

The result link will be activated online, and candidates can access their scorecards using their application number and password.

The CUET PG 2026 examination was conducted in computer-based mode from March 6 to March 27, covering 157 subjects. The answer key was released on April 11, allowing candidates to review their responses before the final result declaration.

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This year, CUET PG scores will be used for admission to postgraduate programmes across 190 participating universities nationwide, making it a key gateway for higher education.

CUET PG Result 2026: Steps to Check

Visit the official website exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg Click on the CUET PG 2026 result link Enter your application number and password Submit the details View and download your scorecard Take a printout for future use

Candidates are advised to keep their login credentials ready and regularly check the official website for updates regarding counselling and admission procedures.