West Bengal School

Schools in Bengal declare early summer vacations from May 9 after CM Mamata’s plea

PTI
PTI
Posted on 09 May 2025
14:48 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
St Xavier's Institution-Sodpure, Julien Day School and Delhi Public School Ruby Park were among the schools that announced summer vacations from Friday following Banerjee’s appeal
Summer vacations are already underway in state-run and state-aided schools from April 30, owing to excess heat

Several private schools in West Bengal have declared summer vacations from Friday, after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged the educational institutions to advance the holidays by a week in the wake of the India-Pakistan military conflict.

St Xavier's Institution-Sodepur, Julien Day School and Delhi Public School Ruby Park were among the schools that announced summer vacations from Friday following Banerjee’s appeal.

"We were scheduled to hold classes till May 13... But, in view of the emerging situation and as suggested by the CM, we advanced the dates by a few days," said Lipika Ghosh, Principal of St Xavier's Institution, Sodepur.

ADVERTISEMENT

A spokesperson of Julien Day School said, "We have advanced the summer vacation dates from the initial plan of May 16 to May 9 following the directive of the CM." Delhi Public School Ruby Park, too, has announced holidays for a month from Friday.

Secretary of La Martiniere School for Boys and Girls, Supriyo Dhar added: "After the CM’s request, we have decided to switch to online classes from today till May 16. We had earlier announced to start the vacations from May 17, and that remains.” The chief minister had on Wednesday appealed to private schools in the state to declare summer vacations from May 9 in light of the tensions between India and Pakistan.

However, several schools maintained that they had already chalked out their academic calendar before the Pahalgam terror attack, and the military conflict between India and Pakistan.

“Yes, we are closing from tomorrow (May 10) after the ‘Rabindra Jayanti’ (birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore, a state holiday) celebrations today. But, this was decided much earlier," Principal of Lakshmipat Singhania Academy, Meena Kak, said.

Principal of B D Memorial International School-Narendrapur, Madhumita Sengupta, also said that it had already fixed May 8 as the last day of classes before the summer vacations.

“Our academic calendar had been set" before the developments surrounding the Pahalgam incident, she said.

The Mahadevi Birla World Academy and Calcutta Girls High School also said dates for the summer vacations had been fixed well in advance.

In the districts as well, several private schools announced the commencement of summer vacations from Friday.

"Following the developments after ‘Operation Sindoor’, we have decided to advance the day of commencement of vacations from May 16 to May 9," a spokesperson of a private school in Jalpaiguri said.

Summer vacations are already underway in state-run and state-aided schools from April 30, owing to excess heat.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Last updated on 09 May 2025
15:05 PM
West Bengal School Summer vacation Mamata Banerjee
Similar stories
Kerala SSLC

Kerala SSLC 10th Result 2025 Declared- Overall Pass Percentage Stands at 99.5%

National Testing Agency

National Testing Agency Expected to Issue CUET UG Admit Card 2025 Today- Read Latest . . .

NEET SS 2024

NEET SS Counselling 2024 Schedule Out on mcc.nic.in - Check Key Dates and Guidelines

WBJEE 2025

WBJEE Answer Key 2025 Out on wbjeeb.nic.in - Download Link and Updates

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Kerala SSLC

Kerala SSLC 10th Result 2025 Declared- Overall Pass Percentage Stands at 99.5%

1st Prize Winning Team for SBH-Senior from the Heritage Institute of Technology
RCCIIT

In Pictures| RCCIIT Hosts 3rd Edition of Smart Bengal Hackathon 2025

National Testing Agency

National Testing Agency Expected to Issue CUET UG Admit Card 2025 Today- Read Latest . . .

NEET SS 2024

NEET SS Counselling 2024 Schedule Out on mcc.nic.in - Check Key Dates and Guidelines

WBJEE 2025

WBJEE Answer Key 2025 Out on wbjeeb.nic.in - Download Link and Updates

UGC NET 2025

UGC NET June 2025 Registration Deadline Extended - Check New Dates

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality