Schools Closing

Schools, Colleges to Remain Closed in Parts of Pune Today Due to ‘Pune Grand Tour 2026’

PTI
PTI
Posted on 19 Jan 2026
13:15 PM

File Image

Summary
The decision has been taken as the prologue race of the event will be held in the city on Monday, for which major roads will remain closed to traffic from 9 am to 6 pm
The event has attracted 171 riders from 29 teams across 35 countries

Schools, colleges and other educational institutions in several parts of Pune will remain closed on Monday in view of 'Pune Grand Tour 2026', an international cycling event, officials said on Sunday.

The decision has been taken as the prologue race of the event will be held in the city on Monday, for which major roads will remain closed to traffic from 9 am to 6 pm, they said.

The Pune traffic department has issued directives about road closures for the cycle race in key areas, including Ganesh Khind, Jangli Maharaj and Fergusson roads.

The five-day Continental Road Cycling Race for Men, from January 19 to 23, will wind through a 437 km route across the Deccan Plateau and Sahyadri Range, featuring sharp bends and challenging elevations.

The event has attracted 171 riders from 29 teams across 35 countries.

Pune District Collector Jitendra Dudi issued orders declaring a one-day holiday for educational institutions located in the areas of Fergusson College, Ganeshkhind, Jangli Maharaj and adjoining internal roads to avoid inconvenience to students and parents.

The holiday will apply to all anganwadis, government and private schools, junior and senior colleges, and professional educational institutions in the limits of Shivajinagar-Ghole Road, Vishrambaugwada-Kasba, Dhole Patil Road, Bhawani Peth, Aundh-Baner, Kothrud-Bavdhan, Sinhagad Road and Warje-Karvenagar ward offices.

Last updated on 19 Jan 2026
13:16 PM
Schools Closing School holidays Pune Grand Tour 2026
