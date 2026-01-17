UGC NET December 2025 Answer Key Objection Window Closes Today - Check Result Update

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the objection window for the UGC NET December 2025 examination answer key today, January 17. Candidates who appeared for the exam and wish to challenge any discrepancies in the provisional key can do so on the official website,ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the objection window for the UGC NET December 2025 examination answer key today, January 17, at 11.50 PM. Candidates who appeared for the exam and wish to challenge any discrepancies in the provisional key can do so on the official website,ugcnet.nta.nic.in, before the deadline ends.

Objection Submission Steps

Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Click on the ‘Answer Key Challenge’ link.

Log in using your application number and password.

Click the "View /Challenge Answer Key" button to view provisional answer keys and challenge the questions.

Upload the supporting documents.

Make the payment of the objection fee (₹200 per challenged question).

Once the challenge period ends, NTA will review the submitted challenges. If a candidate’s challenge is found valid, the corresponding answer key will be updated. Based on the final answer key, the results will be prepared and published on the official website.

Candidates are advised to check the official website regularly for updates on the release of the final answer key and results. They must ensure that all objections are filed before the deadline, since no objections will be accepted once the window closes.

The UGC NET December 2025 examination was conducted from December 31, 2025, to January 7, 2026, to determine candidates’ eligibility for the posts of Assistant Professor, Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), and admission to PhD programmes.