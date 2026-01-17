UGC NET 2025

UGC NET December 2025 Answer Key Objection Window Closes Today - Check Result Update

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 17 Jan 2026
15:49 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the objection window for the UGC NET December 2025 examination answer key today, January 17.
Candidates who appeared for the exam and wish to challenge any discrepancies in the provisional key can do so on the official website,ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the objection window for the UGC NET December 2025 examination answer key today, January 17, at 11.50 PM. Candidates who appeared for the exam and wish to challenge any discrepancies in the provisional key can do so on the official website,ugcnet.nta.nic.in, before the deadline ends.

Objection Submission Steps

  • Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
  • Click on the ‘Answer Key Challenge’ link.
  • Log in using your application number and password.
  • Click the "View /Challenge Answer Key" button to view provisional answer keys and challenge the questions.
  • Upload the supporting documents.
  • Make the payment of the objection fee (₹200 per challenged question).
ADVERTISEMENT

Once the challenge period ends, NTA will review the submitted challenges. If a candidate’s challenge is found valid, the corresponding answer key will be updated. Based on the final answer key, the results will be prepared and published on the official website.

Candidates are advised to check the official website regularly for updates on the release of the final answer key and results. They must ensure that all objections are filed before the deadline, since no objections will be accepted once the window closes.

The UGC NET December 2025 examination was conducted from December 31, 2025, to January 7, 2026, to determine candidates’ eligibility for the posts of Assistant Professor, Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), and admission to PhD programmes.

Last updated on 17 Jan 2026
15:50 PM
UGC NET 2025 National Testing Agency (NTA) UGC NET December 2025 Answer Key
Similar stories
CBSE 2026

CBSE Admit Card 2026 Out for Class 10, 12 Private Candidates: Main Exam Hall Ticket L. . .

Supreme Court
NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025 Round 3: PIL Filed in SC Challenging Cutoff Reduction; What Next?

GPAT 2026

GPAT 2026 Application Correction Begins: Check Phase-Wise Edit Steps and Key Dates

IGNOU

IGNOU January 2026 Re-Registration Last Date Revised for ODL and Online Courses

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
The Bhawanipur Education Society College

BESC’s Youth Festival ‘UMANG 2025’ Blends Wisdom, Modern Energy and Creativity

CBSE 2026

CBSE Admit Card 2026 Out for Class 10, 12 Private Candidates: Main Exam Hall Ticket L. . .

Supreme Court
NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025 Round 3: PIL Filed in SC Challenging Cutoff Reduction; What Next?

GPAT 2026

GPAT 2026 Application Correction Begins: Check Phase-Wise Edit Steps and Key Dates

IGNOU

IGNOU January 2026 Re-Registration Last Date Revised for ODL and Online Courses

UPSC CSE 2025

UPSC CSE Main 2025 Interview Re-scheduled! Check Revised Personality Test Date

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality