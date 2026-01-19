IBPS PO

IBPS Calendar 2026 Released; Tentative Exam Dates for Clerk, PO, RRB and SO Announced

Posted on 19 Jan 2026
12:53 PM

File Image

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the IBPS Calendar 2026, outlining the tentative examination schedule for Clerk, Probationary Officer (PO), Specialist Officer (SO), and Regional Rural Banks (RRB) recruitment. Candidates can check the detailed calendar on the official website, ibps.in.

According to the tentative schedule, the IBPS PO preliminary examination will be conducted on August 22 and 23, 2026, while the SO prelims are scheduled for August 29, 2026. The IBPS Clerk preliminary examination will be held on October 10 and 11, 2026.

For the main examinations, the IBPS PO mains exam will take place on October 4, 2026. The Specialist Officer mains examination is scheduled for November 1, 2026, and the Clerk mains examination (Customer Service Associate) will be conducted on December 27, 2026.

In the case of RRB examinations, the Officer Scale I prelims will be held on November 21 and 22, 2026, while the Office Assistant prelims are scheduled for December 6, 12, and 13, 2026. The RRB Officer Scale I, II, and III mains examinations will be conducted on December 20, 2026, and the Office Assistant mains exam is slated for January 30, 2027.

IBPS Calendar 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow these steps to download the tentative exam calendar:

  1. Visit the official IBPS website at ibps.in.
  2. Click on the IBPS Calendar 2026 link available on the homepage.
  3. A PDF file containing the exam schedule will open.
  4. Download the PDF and check the relevant exam dates.
  5. Keep a printed copy for future reference.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website for updates or changes to the examination schedule.

Last updated on 19 Jan 2026
12:54 PM
IBPS PO IBPS SO IBPS RRB
