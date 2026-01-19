NEET PG

NEET PG 2025 Karnataka Counselling Enters Round 3 as Cut-off Falls to 0 Percentile; Details

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 19 Jan 2026
12:42 PM

File Image

Summary
Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, until January 26, 2025
Candidates who wish to participate in Round 3 and possess a verification slip are required to submit their documents at KEA between January 29 and 30

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has started the registration process for Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 3 following a significant reduction in the qualifying cut-off to 0 percentile. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, until January 26, 2025.

Candidates who wish to participate in Round 3 and possess a verification slip are required to submit their documents at KEA between January 29 and 30. Those who had previously deposited their original documents or taken them back may also re-deposit the documents if they intend to participate in this round.

The mop-up round schedule for Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2025 has not yet been announced by KEA.

Earlier, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) revised the NEET PG 2025 qualifying criteria. The cut-off for general category candidates was reduced from the 50th to the 7th percentile, while for SC, ST, and OBC candidates, it was lowered from the 40th percentile to 0 percentile. Despite the reduction in cut-off, NBEMS clarified that there would be no change in NEET PG 2025 ranks.

According to the official KEA notice, persons with physical disabilities who became eligible due to the revised qualifying criteria must appear for a medical examination on January 28 at KEA, Bengaluru, along with relevant certificates and a valid identity card.

Additionally, newly registered postgraduate candidates are required to report for document verification on January 27, 28, or 29, between 11:00 am and 4:00 pm, to become eligible for option entry and seat allotment in the counselling process

Last updated on 19 Jan 2026
12:43 PM
NEET PG NEET PG 2025 Karnataka NEET PG 2025 NEET counselling
