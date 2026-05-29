Maharashtra Schools

Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2026: First Merit List Announced, Check Class 11 Allotment Details

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 29 May 2026
12:38 PM

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Summary
The School Education and Sports Department, Maharashtra, has released the Maharashtra FYJC First Merit List 2026 along with the CAP Round 1 seat allotment result today, May 29.
Students seeking admission to First Year Junior College (FYJC) or Class 11 through the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) will be able to access their allotment details online through the official portal.

The School Education and Sports Department, Maharashtra, has released the Maharashtra FYJC First Merit List 2026 along with the CAP Round 1 seat allotment result today, May 29. Students seeking admission to First Year Junior College (FYJC) or Class 11 through the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) will be able to access their allotment details online through the official portal, mahafyjcadmissions.in.

The FYJC admission process is conducted for junior colleges across several regions of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Amravati, and other districts participating in the centralised admission system. The merit list and allotment result will indicate the junior college and stream allotted to candidates based on their preferences, merit, reservation category, and seat availability.

According to the official schedule, students shortlisted in CAP Round 1 will have to complete document verification and confirm their admissions between May 29 and June 3, 2026. Authorities have clearly stated that candidates failing to complete the admission formalities within the stipulated deadline will lose their allotted seats under the first counselling round.

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The Maharashtra FYJC admission process is considered a crucial academic step for students transitioning from Class 10 to junior college education. Every year, lakhs of students compete for admission to sought-after Science, Commerce, and Arts streams in reputed colleges across the state.

Students can check their Maharashtra FYJC Round 1 allotment status online by visiting the official website and selecting their respective region. Candidates will then need to log in using their Application ID or Login ID along with their password. After logging in, students can access the “Check Allotment Status” or “Merit List/Allotment Letter” section to view details of their allotted college, stream, and admission category. Candidates are advised to download and save a copy of the allotment letter for future admission procedures.

Following the completion of Round 1 admissions, the education department will announce the FYJC CAP Round 2 schedule on June 5 at 6 PM. The vacant seat matrix across participating colleges will be published on June 6, allowing students to review available seats before the next round of counselling begins.

The Maharashtra education department has urged students to regularly monitor the official admission portal for updates related to counselling rounds, vacant seats, and admission deadlines. Students have also been advised not to delay the document verification and admission confirmation process to avoid cancellation of allotted seats.

Find the direct allotment link here.

Last updated on 29 May 2026
12:38 PM
Maharashtra Schools seat allotment Admission Maharashtra government
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