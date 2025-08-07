Maharashtra NEET UG 2025 Counselling Schedule Revised; Merit List and Seat Matrix Out

Summary In view of recent changes announced by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has revised the counselling schedule for NEET UG 2025 admissions. The provisional merit list and seat matrix for MBBS and BDS courses have been released and are now available on the official website.

In view of recent changes announced by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has revised the counselling schedule for NEET UG 2025 admissions. The provisional merit list and seat matrix for MBBS and BDS courses have been released and are now available on the official website — medicalug2025.mahacet.org/NEET-UG-2025.

Admissions to Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) and Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) programmes are based on scores obtained in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduates (NEET UG 2025). Students who have qualified can check the merit list and submit their course and college preferences online between August 8 and August 11.

The CET Cell has also released the Round 1 counselling schedule for Group A courses (MBBS and BDS). Counselling for Group B (BAMS, BHMS, BUMS) and Group C (BNYS, BPTH, BOTH, BASLP) courses will be held in later rounds.

As per the revised schedule, the provisional merit list and seat matrix were published on August 6. The online preference form-filling window will be open from August 8 to August 11, followed by the publication of the Round 1 selection list on August 13. Candidates selected in Round 1 must physically report to their allotted institutes between August 14 and August 22 (excluding August 15 and 16), with the required documents, status retention form, and tuition fee.

It is important to note that all reserved category candidates must have made their category claim during NEET UG registration and while filling out the Maharashtra counselling form. No candidate from the open or general category will be allowed to convert to a reserved category at any stage, regardless of any document or certification.