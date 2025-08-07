NEET UG 2025

Maharashtra NEET UG 2025 Counselling Schedule Revised; Merit List and Seat Matrix Out

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 07 Aug 2025
12:50 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
In view of recent changes announced by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has revised the counselling schedule for NEET UG 2025 admissions.
The provisional merit list and seat matrix for MBBS and BDS courses have been released and are now available on the official website.

In view of recent changes announced by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has revised the counselling schedule for NEET UG 2025 admissions. The provisional merit list and seat matrix for MBBS and BDS courses have been released and are now available on the official website — medicalug2025.mahacet.org/NEET-UG-2025.

Admissions to Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) and Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) programmes are based on scores obtained in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduates (NEET UG 2025). Students who have qualified can check the merit list and submit their course and college preferences online between August 8 and August 11.

The CET Cell has also released the Round 1 counselling schedule for Group A courses (MBBS and BDS). Counselling for Group B (BAMS, BHMS, BUMS) and Group C (BNYS, BPTH, BOTH, BASLP) courses will be held in later rounds.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the revised schedule, the provisional merit list and seat matrix were published on August 6. The online preference form-filling window will be open from August 8 to August 11, followed by the publication of the Round 1 selection list on August 13. Candidates selected in Round 1 must physically report to their allotted institutes between August 14 and August 22 (excluding August 15 and 16), with the required documents, status retention form, and tuition fee.

It is important to note that all reserved category candidates must have made their category claim during NEET UG registration and while filling out the Maharashtra counselling form. No candidate from the open or general category will be allowed to convert to a reserved category at any stage, regardless of any document or certification.

Last updated on 07 Aug 2025
12:51 PM
NEET UG 2025 Maharashtra NEET UG 2025 NEET counselling
Similar stories
Tamil Nadu government

Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling Schedule 2025 Revised- Check New Dates Here

Maharashtra government

Maharashtra NEET UG Merit List 2025 OUT- 60,021 Students Eligible For Counselling

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

RRB Technician Recruitment 2025 Registration Ends Today - Application Edit to Open So. . .

Rajasthan government

Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025 Schedule Revised- Registration Extended Till Tomor. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Tamil Nadu government

Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling Schedule 2025 Revised- Check New Dates Here

Maharashtra government

Maharashtra NEET UG Merit List 2025 OUT- 60,021 Students Eligible For Counselling

WBCAP 2025

WBCAP 2025 - Category Info Submission Deadline Extended for UG Admissions! Submit Now

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

RRB Technician Recruitment 2025 Registration Ends Today - Application Edit to Open So. . .

Rajasthan government

Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025 Schedule Revised- Registration Extended Till Tomor. . .

Shri Shikshaytan School junior yoga day celebrations 2025
Yoga

Strike a pose, breathe deep

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality