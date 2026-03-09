Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)

UPSC Result 2025: Two Akanksha Singhs Claim Rank 301, Row Awaits Official Clarification

PTI
Posted on 09 Mar 2026
11:43 AM

File Image

Summary
The dispute centres on the 301st rank, with both candidates named Akanksha Singh staking claim to the position
With conflicting claims emerging, attention is now on the Union Public Service Commission for an official clarification

A controversy has surfaced following the declaration of the UPSC results, with two women from different states claiming the same rank.

The dispute centres on the 301st rank, with both candidates named Akanksha Singh staking claim to the position.

On one hand, Akanksha Singh from Ara in Bihar, granddaughter of Brahmeshwar Singh, founder of the banned militia Ranvir Sena, has been widely reported to have secured the rank. Singh was murdered in 2012.

On the other hand, another candidate, also named Akanksha Singh from Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh, has claimed that the rank belongs to her.

The row intensified after an admit card circulating on social media appeared to show the same name and roll number, further complicating the matter.

With conflicting claims emerging, attention is now on the Union Public Service Commission for an official clarification.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Brahmeshwar Singh's granddaughter Akanksha claimed that she secured the 301st rank in the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2025 in her second attempt.

"I was confident about securing the result this time around. This was my grandfather's dream. He had a lot of belief in me," she said.

Akanksha said she studied for eight to 10 hours daily during her preparation.

"I used to study 8-10 hours a day. My parents played a great role in my success. Last year, when I failed to clear the exam, they kept supporting me without any frustration or anger," she said.

Meanwhile, another Akanksha Singh from Ghazipur posted on Facebook alleging impersonation.

"It has come to light that my rank and identity are being impersonated by others," she wrote, attaching two documents that she claimed were her original ID and e-summon in the FB post.

In a video, Ghazipur's Akanksha said, "I am a gynaecologist by profession, currently practising at Patna AIIMS. I have come to know that another girl is claiming the 301st rank. This video is just for clarification. If one scans the QR code on both the admit cards, the matter will be very clear." She claimed that she appeared in all three exams -- prelims, mains and PT, with the same roll number.

"I am confident about that and, at the same time, very humbled that my name has come in the list," she added.

Following the appeal by the Ghazipur aspirant, multiple private channels scanned the QR codes present on the admit cards of both girls.

In the admit cards retrieved through scanning the QR codes, the roll number linked to the 301st rank reportedly matched with that of the Ghazipur aspirant, and not the Ara girl.

An official clarification on the controversy is still awaited.

Last updated on 09 Mar 2026
11:48 AM
Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) UPSC CSE 2025 Results out
