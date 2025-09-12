NEET PG 2025 Update: SC Hearing on Transparency Plea Today; Counselling Begins in Few States

Summary The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is expected to release the NEET PG 2025 counselling schedule shortly on its official website. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court (SC) will resume hearing today, September 12, 2025, on multiple petitions linked to the NEET PG 2025 transparency plea.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is expected to release the NEET PG 2025 counselling schedule shortly on its official website, mcc.nic.in. Counselling will be held for 50% of the All India Quota (AIQ) seats in MD, MS, and other postgraduate medical programmes for the 2025-26 academic session.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court (SC) will resume hearing today, September 12, 2025, on multiple petitions linked to the NEET PG 2025 transparency plea. The bench comprising Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice KV Viswanathan will take up issues concerning the exam’s answer key, raw scores, and normalisation process.

Earlier, the SC had directed the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) to publish the raw scores, detailed normalisation method, and answer key for the NEET PG 2025 exam. However, NBEMS only released question IDs with their respective answers, which candidates argued makes verification impossible. Aspirants, along with the United Doctors Front (UDF), have raised concerns about score discrepancies of 50–150 marks.

The NEET PG 2025 exam was conducted on August 3 in a single shift following SC’s directions, with 1,28,116 candidates qualifying. While Gujarat and Tamil Nadu have already started PG medical admissions, Karnataka and Kerala have released their bond policies.

The MCC counselling dates are likely to be announced soon, bringing clarity to all medical aspirants awaiting the next step in the admission process.