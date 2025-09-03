AIBE

Supreme Court Upholds BCI’s AIBE Fee Structure, Dismisses Petition - Details

Posted on 03 Sep 2025
13:32 PM

Summary
The Supreme Court has dismissed a petition challenging the Bar Council of India’s (BCI) fee for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE).
With this, the BCI is expected to release the AIBE 20 notification 2025 soon.

A bench of Justice J.B. Pardiwala and Justice Sandeep Mehta ruled that the BCI's fee of ₹3,500 for General/OBC candidates and ₹2,500 for SC/ST candidates (plus incidental charges) does not violate constitutional provisions. The court observed that the BCI incurs heavy expenses to conduct the AIBE, and hence, the fee structure is justified.

A bench of Justice J.B. Pardiwala and Justice Sandeep Mehta ruled that the BCI’s fee of ₹3,500 for General/OBC candidates and ₹2,500 for SC/ST candidates (plus incidental charges) does not violate constitutional provisions. The court observed that the BCI incurs heavy expenses to conduct the AIBE, and hence, the fee structure is justified.

The petition, filed by advocate Sanyam Gandhi, had argued that the system violated Article 14 (Right to Equality), Article 19(1)(g) (Right to Practice Profession), and Section 24(1)(f) of the Advocates Act, 1961. Gandhi also sought a refund of collected fees and a ban on future collections. However, the Apex Court noted that Gandhi had earlier been directed to first approach the BCI before moving the court.

The bench also recalled its previous query to the BCI on whether any scheme exists to waive exam fees for financially weak law graduates.

With the plea dismissed, law graduates across India now await the official AIBE 20 notification and registration schedule from the Bar Council of India.

Last updated on 03 Sep 2025
13:33 PM
AIBE All India Bar Examination Bar Council of India (BCI) Supreme Court
