Last Day to Challenge AP POLYCET 2026 Answer Key; Check QP Set-Wise Details

Summary SBTET will close the objection window for the Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (AP POLYCET) 2026 provisional answer key today, April 28. Candidates who wish to challenge the answer key must submit their objections within the stipulated deadline.

The State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET), Andhra Pradesh, will close the objection window for the Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (AP POLYCET) 2026 provisional answer key today, April 28, at 5 PM. Candidates who wish to challenge the answer key must submit their objections within the stipulated deadline through the official website or via email.

The provisional answer key for AP POLYCET 2026 has been released for all question paper sets—A, B, C, and D—on the official portal, polycetap.ap.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the examination can access and download the answer key in PDF format without the need for login credentials.

Students who find discrepancies in the provisional answer key have been given the opportunity to raise objections either through the official portal or by sending an email to the designated address.

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While submitting objections, candidates must include essential details such as their hall ticket number, question booklet code, specific question number, the answer they believe is correct, and valid supporting explanations or proof. Incomplete submissions or those lacking proper justification may not be reviewed by the authorities.

The AP POLYCET 2026 examination was conducted on April 25 in an offline OMR-based format. The test was held in a single shift from 11 AM to 1 PM for admission into engineering and non-engineering diploma programmes offered by polytechnic institutions across the state.

Find the direct answer key link here.