Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test

Last Day to Challenge AP POLYCET 2026 Answer Key; Check QP Set-Wise Details

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 28 Apr 2026
12:22 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
SBTET will close the objection window for the Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (AP POLYCET) 2026 provisional answer key today, April 28.
Candidates who wish to challenge the answer key must submit their objections within the stipulated deadline.

The State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET), Andhra Pradesh, will close the objection window for the Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (AP POLYCET) 2026 provisional answer key today, April 28, at 5 PM. Candidates who wish to challenge the answer key must submit their objections within the stipulated deadline through the official website or via email.

The provisional answer key for AP POLYCET 2026 has been released for all question paper sets—A, B, C, and D—on the official portal, polycetap.ap.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the examination can access and download the answer key in PDF format without the need for login credentials.

Students who find discrepancies in the provisional answer key have been given the opportunity to raise objections either through the official portal or by sending an email to the designated address.

ADVERTISEMENT

While submitting objections, candidates must include essential details such as their hall ticket number, question booklet code, specific question number, the answer they believe is correct, and valid supporting explanations or proof. Incomplete submissions or those lacking proper justification may not be reviewed by the authorities.

The AP POLYCET 2026 examination was conducted on April 25 in an offline OMR-based format. The test was held in a single shift from 11 AM to 1 PM for admission into engineering and non-engineering diploma programmes offered by polytechnic institutions across the state.

Find the direct answer key link here.

Last updated on 28 Apr 2026
12:23 PM
Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test Answer Key
Similar stories
Anna University

Anna University Releases TANCET, CEETA-PG 2026 Admit Cards; Exams Begin May 9

School holidays

Heatwave Across India Forces Schools to Change Timings, Declare Holidays: Check State. . .

Maharashtra government

Maharashtra Moves to Streamline Class 11 Admissions with Centralised Online Process

AP EAMCET

AP EAMCET Hall Ticket 2026 Out Now for All Streams - Check Admit Card Link and Exam D. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Anna University

Anna University Releases TANCET, CEETA-PG 2026 Admit Cards; Exams Begin May 9

School holidays

Heatwave Across India Forces Schools to Change Timings, Declare Holidays: Check State. . .

Maharashtra government

Maharashtra Moves to Streamline Class 11 Admissions with Centralised Online Process

The Heritage School

Kolkata’s Biggest Interschool Fest 'Youthopia 2026' Celebrates Creativity, Competit. . .

AP EAMCET

AP EAMCET Hall Ticket 2026 Out Now for All Streams - Check Admit Card Link and Exam D. . .

Savio Mascarenhas, Group Art Director at Amar Chitra Katha
masterclass

A Masterclass in Character Design and Visual Storytelling with Savio Mascarenhas, Ins. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality