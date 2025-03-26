SBI

SBI to release Junior Associate Preliminary Exam, 2025 results soon on official website

Our Correspondent
Posted on 26 Mar 2025
17:47 PM
The State Bank of India (SBI) will soon release the results of the Junior Associate Preliminary Exam, 2025 on its official website. Once the results are declared, candidates can download their results from sbi.co.in.

Through this recruitment process, the organisation will fill a total of 13,735 Junior Associate positions. Candidates qualifying the preliminary examination will have to appear in the Main examination, which will be conducted on April 10, 2025.

The preliminary examination was held on February 22, 27, 28 and March 1, 2025 at various examination centres throughout the country.

How to download Junior Associate Preliminary Exam, 2025 results once out?

Step 1: Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in

Step 2: Click on the link mentioning 'Careers'

Step 3: Click on the Result link

Step 4: Enter your login credentials

Step 5: Your results will be displayed on the screen before you

Step 6: Download the results and save it for future reference

SBI
