SBI to close application window for SCO Recruitment 2024- Check eligibility and other details here

The State Bank of India (SBI) will close the application window for Specialist Cadre Officer posts today i.e. on January 23, 2025. Candidates who are willing to apply for the recruitment drive have their last chance to do so on the official website at sbi.co.in.

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 150 posts will be filled in the organisation. To be eligible for the post, applicants should have completed their graduation (any discipline) from a Government recognized University or Institution and Certificate in Forex by IIBF (certificate date should be latest by 31.12.2024).

Candidates will be selected and shortlisted through an interview which will carry 100 marks. The merit list for selection will be prepared in descending order on the basis of scores obtained in the interview only. In case more than one candidate scores the cut-off marks (common marks at cut-off point), such candidates will be ranked according to their age in descending order, in the merit.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2024: Steps to apply

Visit the official website- sbi.co.in On the home page, click on careers link Click on the current openings link On the new page, candidates will have to click on the SBI SCO Recruitment 2025 link. Register and login to the account Fill out the application form, pay the online application fee and submit Download the confirmation page and keep a printed copy for future reference

SBI SCO Recruitment 2024: Direct Link