SBI Opens Applications for 122 Specialist Officer Posts; Deadline October 2

The State Bank of India (SBI) has begun the recruitment process for 122 Specialist Officer (SO) posts in various departments. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website — sbi.co.in — until October 2, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill positions for Manager and Deputy Manager (Products – Digital Platforms) and Manager (Credit Analyst). As per the official notification, SBI is offering 59 vacancies for Manager and Deputy Manager (Digital Platforms) and 63 vacancies for Manager (Credit Analyst) roles.

Candidates applying for these roles must meet specific experience requirements. For Manager-level positions, a minimum of five years of post-qualification experience is required in fields such as Digital Payments, Automatic Fare Collection (AFC), FASTag, FinTech, Digital Solutions, Risk Management, or Customer Relationship Management. Those applying for Deputy Manager posts must have at least three years of relevant experience.

SBI SO Recruitment 2025: Steps to Apply

Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in On the home page, click on the Careers tab, and select Join SBI Click on the link to apply for Manager (Credit Analyst) or Manager and Deputy Manager (Products – Digital Platforms) Enter necessary details to register yourself Fill in the application form, upload necessary documents, and pay the online application fee. Review your application carefully, and submit Download the confirmation order Keep a printout of the same for future reference

SBI, the country’s largest public sector bank, conducts SO recruitment drives to bring in professionals with specialized skills to support its growing digital and credit operations. Candidates are encouraged to read the detailed notification on the SBI Careers portal to understand the eligibility criteria, job responsibilities, and selection process.