SBI Recruitment 2025: Apply for 1194 vacancies at sbi.co.in- Direct link inside

The State Bank of India, SBI invited applications for Concurrent Auditor posts. The retired officers of SBI & erstwhile Associates (e-ABs) can apply for the posts through the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

This recruitment drive will fill up a total of 1194 posts in the organisation. According to the schedule, the registration process commenced on February 18 and will end on March 15, 2025.

To be eligible, the officer should have retired from the Bank’s service only on attaining superannuation at the age of 60 years. The officers voluntarily retired/ resigned/ suspended or left the Bank otherwise before superannuation are not eligible for consideration for engagement. Officers of SBI and its e-Associate banks who retired as MMGS-III, SMGS-IV/V & TEGS-VI on superannuation shall be considered for engagement.

SBI Recruitment 2025: Vacancy Details

Ahmedabad: 124 posts

Amravati: 77 posts

Bengaluru: 49 posts

Bhopal: 70 posts

Bhubaneswar: 50 posts

Chandigarh: 96 posts

Chennai: 88 posts

Guwahati: 66 posts

Hyderabad: 79 posts

Jaipur: 56 posts

Kolkata: 63 posts

Lucknow: 99 posts

Maharashtra: 91 posts

Mumbai Metro: 16 posts

New Delhi: 68 posts

Patna: 50 posts

Thiruvananthapuram: 52 posts

SBI Recruitment 2025: Direct Link