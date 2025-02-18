SBI Recruitment 2025: Apply for 1194 vacancies at sbi.co.in- Direct link inside

The State Bank of India, SBI invited applications for Concurrent Auditor posts. The retired officers of SBI & erstwhile Associates (e-ABs) can apply for the posts through the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.
This recruitment drive will fill up a total of 1194 posts in the organisation. According to the schedule, the registration process commenced on February 18 and will end on March 15, 2025.
To be eligible, the officer should have retired from the Bank’s service only on attaining superannuation at the age of 60 years. The officers voluntarily retired/ resigned/ suspended or left the Bank otherwise before superannuation are not eligible for consideration for engagement. Officers of SBI and its e-Associate banks who retired as MMGS-III, SMGS-IV/V & TEGS-VI on superannuation shall be considered for engagement.
SBI Recruitment 2025: Vacancy Details
Ahmedabad: 124 posts
Amravati: 77 posts
Bengaluru: 49 posts
Bhopal: 70 posts
Bhubaneswar: 50 posts
Chandigarh: 96 posts
Chennai: 88 posts
Guwahati: 66 posts
Hyderabad: 79 posts
Jaipur: 56 posts
Kolkata: 63 posts
Lucknow: 99 posts
Maharashtra: 91 posts
Mumbai Metro: 16 posts
New Delhi: 68 posts
Patna: 50 posts
Thiruvananthapuram: 52 posts
