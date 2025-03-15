SBI RBO Recruitment 2025 Registration Window Closes Today at sbi.co.in; Check Details Here

Summary Candidates who wish to apply for Concurrent Auditor posts can find the direct link through the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in This recruitment drive will fill up a total of 1194 posts in the organisation

The State Bank of India (SBI) will conclude the registration process for SBI RBO Recruitment 2025 on March 15, 2025. Candidates who wish to apply for Concurrent Auditor posts can find the direct link through the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

This recruitment drive will fill up a total of 1194 posts in the organisation. It must be noted that the officers of SBI and its e-Associate banks who retired as MMGS-III, SMGS-IV/V & TEGS-VI on superannuation shall be considered for engagement. The engagement shall be for minimum 1 year and maximum 3 years or up to attainment of 65 years of age whichever is earlier, subject to satisfactory performance

SBI RBO Recruitment 2025: Steps to apply

ADVERTISEMENT

Visit the official website- sbi.co.in Click on SBI careers link available on the home page A new page will open where candidates will have to click on the SBI RBO recruitment link A drop down box will open where candidates will have to click on the apply online link Register yourself and fill the application form Make the payment and click on submit Download the confirmation page and take a print out of the same for further need

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.