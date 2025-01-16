SBI PO Recruitment 2024: Registration window closes today at sbi.co.in- Direct link here

Summary Candidates who would like to apply for the SBI PO 2024 Recruitment process can visit the official website at sbi.co.in to submit their application forms Through this recruitment drive, SBI will fill a total of 600 Probationary Officer vacancies, 586 of which are regular and 14 of which are backlog vacancies

The State Bank of India (SBI) is set to close the registration window for the recruitment of Probationary Officers (PO) today i.e. January 16, 2024, on its official website. Candidates who would like to apply for the SBI PO 2024 Recruitment process can visit the official website at sbi.co.in to submit their application forms.

Through this recruitment drive, SBI will fill a total of 600 Probationary Officer vacancies, 586 of which are regular and 14 of which are backlog vacancies. The recruitment process will be held in three Phases viz. Phase-I, Phase-II & Phase-III.

To be eligible, candidates should be at least 21 years and not above 30 years of age as on April 1, 2024, which means candidates must have been born not later than April 1, 2003, and not earlier than April 2, 1994 (both days inclusive).

ADVERTISEMENT

“Request for change/ correction in any particulars (including category) in the application form, once the application is finally submitted, will not be entertained under any circumstances. No correspondence/ phone/ email will be entertained in this regard. Candidates are advised to fill up the online application carefully and furnish the correct requisite information in the application,” mentioned the official notification.

SBI PO Recruitment 2024: Steps to apply

Go to sbi.co.in Open the careers portal Under ‘Join SBI’, open the ‘Current Openings’ section Click on the Probationary Officers recruitment page and then on the link to apply online Click for new registration to get login details Login and fill out the application form Upload documents and make payment of the exam fee Once done, submit your form and keep a printout of the same for future reference

SBI PO Recruitment 2024: Direct Link