SBI

SBI PO Recruitment 2024: Registration window closes today at sbi.co.in- Direct link here

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 16 Jan 2025
13:40 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates who would like to apply for the SBI PO 2024 Recruitment process can visit the official website at sbi.co.in to submit their application forms
Through this recruitment drive, SBI will fill a total of 600 Probationary Officer vacancies, 586 of which are regular and 14 of which are backlog vacancies

The State Bank of India (SBI) is set to close the registration window for the recruitment of Probationary Officers (PO) today i.e. January 16, 2024, on its official website. Candidates who would like to apply for the SBI PO 2024 Recruitment process can visit the official website at sbi.co.in to submit their application forms.

Through this recruitment drive, SBI will fill a total of 600 Probationary Officer vacancies, 586 of which are regular and 14 of which are backlog vacancies. The recruitment process will be held in three Phases viz. Phase-I, Phase-II & Phase-III.

To be eligible, candidates should be at least 21 years and not above 30 years of age as on April 1, 2024, which means candidates must have been born not later than April 1, 2003, and not earlier than April 2, 1994 (both days inclusive).

ADVERTISEMENT

“Request for change/ correction in any particulars (including category) in the application form, once the application is finally submitted, will not be entertained under any circumstances. No correspondence/ phone/ email will be entertained in this regard. Candidates are advised to fill up the online application carefully and furnish the correct requisite information in the application,” mentioned the official notification.

SBI PO Recruitment 2024: Steps to apply

  1. Go to sbi.co.in
  2. Open the careers portal
  3. Under ‘Join SBI’, open the ‘Current Openings’ section
  4. Click on the Probationary Officers recruitment page and then on the link to apply online
  5. Click for new registration to get login details
  6. Login and fill out the application form
  7. Upload documents and make payment of the exam fee
  8. Once done, submit your form and keep a printout of the same for future reference

SBI PO Recruitment 2024: Direct Link

Last updated on 16 Jan 2025
13:40 PM
SBI SBI PO Bank exams
Similar stories
JKSSB 2024

JKSSB Constable Recruitment Results 2024 OUT- Get Direct Link Here

AIIMS INI SS 2025

INI SS 2025 Counselling Round 2 Vacant Seats List Out on aiimsexams.ac.in - Allotment. . .

SSC CGL 2024

SSC CGL Tier 2 Admit Card 2024 and Exam Guidelines Released at ssc.gov.in - Key Detai. . .

Kerala SET January 2025

Kerala SET Admit Card 2025 Out: Hall Ticket Download Steps and Qualifying Criteria

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
JKSSB 2024

JKSSB Constable Recruitment Results 2024 OUT- Get Direct Link Here

Jadavpur University

Unlocking Minds: Jadavpur University and TalkClubb to Host Psychoanalytic Therapy Wor. . .

AIIMS INI SS 2025

INI SS 2025 Counselling Round 2 Vacant Seats List Out on aiimsexams.ac.in - Allotment. . .

DPS Newtown Carnival 2024
Kolkata schools

Winter sun, carnival grounds and Christmas memories

SSC CGL 2024

SSC CGL Tier 2 Admit Card 2024 and Exam Guidelines Released at ssc.gov.in - Key Detai. . .

Kerala SET January 2025

Kerala SET Admit Card 2025 Out: Hall Ticket Download Steps and Qualifying Criteria