State Bank of India (SBI)

SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2025 Released at sbi.co.in- Direct Link to Download Here

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 28 Feb 2025
17:20 PM

File Image

Summary
Candidates who have registered for the recruitment process can visit the official website at sbi.co.in to download the admit cards
Through this recruitment drive, SBI aims to fill a total of 600 Probationary Officer posts in the organisation

The State Bank of India (SBI) published the SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2025 on the official website. Candidates who have registered for the recruitment process can visit the official website at sbi.co.in to download the admit cards.

Through this recruitment drive, SBI aims to fill a total of 600 Probationary Officer posts in the organisation. According to the schedule, the registration process commenced for candidates on December 27, 2024, and concluded on January 19, 2025. The SBI PO Prelims Exam 2025 is scheduled to take place on March 8, 16, and 24, 2025.

SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2025: Steps to download

  1. Visit the official website- sbi.co.in.
  2. Click on the SBI PO admit card link available under the careers link
  3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details
  4. Click on submit and download the page
  5. Keep a hard copy of the same for further reference

SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2025: Direct Link

Last updated on 28 Feb 2025
17:21 PM
State Bank of India (SBI) SBI PO Admit Card
