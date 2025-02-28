State Bank of India (SBI)
SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2025 Released at sbi.co.in- Direct Link to Download Here
Posted on 28 Feb 2025
17:20 PM
The State Bank of India (SBI) published the SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2025 on the official website. Candidates who have registered for the recruitment process can visit the official website at sbi.co.in to download the admit cards.
Through this recruitment drive, SBI aims to fill a total of 600 Probationary Officer posts in the organisation. According to the schedule, the registration process commenced for candidates on December 27, 2024, and concluded on January 19, 2025. The SBI PO Prelims Exam 2025 is scheduled to take place on March 8, 16, and 24, 2025.
SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2025: Steps to download
SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2025: Direct Link