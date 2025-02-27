SBI PO

SBI PO Preliminary Exam Admit card to be released soon on official website - Check Details

Our Correspondent
Posted on 27 Feb 2025
15:20 PM
Representative Image

Representative Image File Image

Summary
Through this recruitment process, a total of 600 posts of Probationary Officers will be filled in the organisation
Once the admit cards are released, candidates can download their scorecards from the official website sbi.co.in

The State Bank of India (SBI) will soon release the SBI PO Preliminary Exam admit cards on its official website. Once the admit cards are released, candidates can download their scorecards from the official website sbi.co.in.

Through this recruitment process, 600 posts of Probationary officers will be filled in the organisation. The examination will tentatively be held on March 8, 16 and 24, 2025.

To download the admit cards, candidates will have to enter their login credentials on the official website.

The selection to eligible candidates will be conducted in three phases. Candidates who qualify the Phase I preliminary examination will be called in for Phase-II Main Examination. Candidates who qualify the Phase II examination will be called in for Phase III (i.e. Psychometric Test, Group Discussion and Interview).

How to download SBI PO Admit card once released?

Step 1: Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in

Step 2: Under the 'Careers' section, click on SBI PO Admit card

Step 3: Enter your login credentials

Step 4: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen before you

Step 5: Download the admit card and take a printout

The admit card is an important document to carry along on the exam day. No candidate will be allowed inside the examination centre without a proper admit card. Along with the admit card candidates must also carry a valid identity proof to the examination centre.

Last updated on 27 Feb 2025
15:59 PM
SBI PO
