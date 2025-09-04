SBI PO Mains Admit Card 2025 Released at sbi.co.in- Direct Link to Download Here

Summary Candidates who qualified in the SBI PO Preliminary Exam can now download their mains hall ticket from the official SBI website: sbi.co.in In case of any discrepancy, candidates should immediately contact the exam authorities to avoid issues on the day of the examination

The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the admit card for the Probationary Officer (PO) Mains Examination 2025. Candidates who qualified in the SBI PO Preliminary Exam can now download their mains hall ticket from the official SBI website: sbi.co.in.

The admit card contains key information such as the candidate’s name, roll number, exam date and time, reporting time, and exam centre address. Candidates are advised to verify all the details carefully. In case of any discrepancy, they should immediately contact the exam authorities to avoid issues on the day of the examination.

According to the official schedule, the SBI PO Mains 2025 will be conducted on September 13. The admit card download window will remain open until the day of the exam. Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo ID proof to gain entry into the examination centre.

The SBI PO recruitment process is one of the most competitive banking examinations in India, and clearing the Mains stage is a key milestone toward securing the prestigious Probationary Officer position.

SBI PO Mains Admit Card 2025: Direct Link

For further updates and exam-related guidelines, candidates are encouraged to regularly visit the official website.