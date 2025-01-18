SBI

SBI PO 2024 Extended Registration Window Closes Tomorrow- Get Direct Link Here

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 18 Jan 2025
15:26 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates who want to apply for Probationary Officer posts can check the direct link on the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in
This recruitment drive will fill up a total of 600 posts in the organisation

The State Bank of India will close the extended registration window for SBI PO Recruitment 2024 on January 19, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for Probationary Officer posts can check the direct link on the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

This recruitment drive will fill up a total of 600 posts in the organisation. Earlier, the last date to apply was January 16, 2025, which has been extended till tomorrow, January 19. The preliminary examination call letter will be available for download from the third or fourth week of February 2025 and Phase 1 examination will be held from March 8 to March 15, 2025.

To be eligible, candidates who want to apply for the post should not be below 21 years and not above 30 years as on 01.04.2024 i.e. candidates must have been born not later than 01.04.2003 and not earlier than 02.04.1994 (both days inclusive).

ADVERTISEMENT

SBI PO Recruitment 2024: Steps to apply

  1. Visit the official website- sbi.co.in
  2. Click on careers link and a new page will open
  3. Now click on Current Openings and again a new page will open
  4. Click on SBI PO 2024 registration link and register yourself
  5. Once done, login to the account
  6. Fill in the application form and make the payment of the application fee
  7. Click on submit and download the page for further need

SBI PO Recruitment 2024: Direct Link

Application fee is Rs 750 for Unreserved / EWS/ OBC candidates and ‘Nil’ for SC/ ST/ PwBD candidates.

Last updated on 18 Jan 2025
15:27 PM
SBI Recruitment SBI recruitment SBI PO
Similar stories
Staff Selection Commission

SSC CGL Tier I 2024: Additional Results Released at ssc.gov.in; Know Tier II Dates He. . .

NTA

SWAYAM July Result 2024 Declared at exams.nta.ac.in/swayam/- Direct Link to Download . . .

Karnataka Examination Authority

KCET Timetable 2025 Issued for UG, PG Courses- Check Full Schedule Inside

CMAT 2025

CMAT 2025 City Intimation Slip Out Now - Steps and Download Link

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Staff Selection Commission

SSC CGL Tier I 2024: Additional Results Released at ssc.gov.in; Know Tier II Dates He. . .

NTA

SWAYAM July Result 2024 Declared at exams.nta.ac.in/swayam/- Direct Link to Download . . .

Karnataka Examination Authority

KCET Timetable 2025 Issued for UG, PG Courses- Check Full Schedule Inside

CMAT 2025

CMAT 2025 City Intimation Slip Out Now - Steps and Download Link

TSPSC

TSPSC Group 2 Answer Key 2024 Out: Check Download and Objection Submission Steps

AIIMS INI SS 2025

AIIMS INI SS 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Out - Find Download Link and Schedule Update. . .