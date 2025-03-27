SBI Junior Associate Preliminary Exam result to be out soon - Mains exam on this date

The results of the State Bank of India Junior Associate Preliminary Examination will soon be declared by the bank on its official website. The examination was conducted on February 22, 27, 28 and March 1, 2025.
Once the results are declared, candidates can check their marks on the sbi.co.in. Candidates who qualify the preliminary examination will have to appear in the Mains exam. Through this recruitment process, a total of 13,735 vacancies will be filled for the position of Junior Associate.
How to download SBI Junior Associate Preliminary Exam Result once out?
Step 1: Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in
Step 2: Scroll down and click on the Careers section
Step 3: Click on the Prelims Result link
Step 4: Enter your login credentials and click submit
Step 5: Your results will be displayed on the screen before you
Step 6: Download the results and take a printout for future reference
As per the official notification, the Mains exam will tentatively be held on April 10, 2025.