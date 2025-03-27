SBI Junior Associate Preliminary Exam result to be out soon - Mains exam on this date

Summary Once the results are declared, candidates can check their marks on the sbi.co.in Candidates who qualify the preliminary examination will have to appear in the Mains exam

The results of the State Bank of India Junior Associate Preliminary Examination will soon be declared by the bank on its official website. The examination was conducted on February 22, 27, 28 and March 1, 2025.

Once the results are declared, candidates can check their marks on the sbi.co.in. Candidates who qualify the preliminary examination will have to appear in the Mains exam. Through this recruitment process, a total of 13,735 vacancies will be filled for the position of Junior Associate.

How to download SBI Junior Associate Preliminary Exam Result once out?

Step 1: Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in

Step 2: Scroll down and click on the Careers section

Step 3: Click on the Prelims Result link

Step 4: Enter your login credentials and click submit

Step 5: Your results will be displayed on the screen before you

Step 6: Download the results and take a printout for future reference

As per the official notification, the Mains exam will tentatively be held on April 10, 2025.