State Bank of India

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 to be OUT Soon at sbi.co.in/web/careers- Details Inside

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 25 Mar 2025
15:27 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Once released, the results can be checked on the official website at sbi.co.in/web/careers
As notified on the official website, the SBI Clerk mains exam 2025 is tentatively scheduled for April 10, 2025

The State Bank of India (SBI) announced the tentative date for the Junior Associates mains exam 2025. SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 is expected to be out soon. Once released, the results can be checked on the official website at sbi.co.in/web/careers.

As notified on the official website, the SBI Clerk mains exam 2025 is tentatively scheduled for April 10, 2025. A total of 13,735 Junior Associate vacancies are going to be filled through this recruitment drive.

Along with the prelims results, SBI will also release the mains exam call letters for qualifying candidates. The SBI prelims exam took place on February 22, 27, 28, and March 1, 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

The official website reads, “Tentative date of Main Exam is 10.04.2025. Preliminary exam results will be released shortly. Call Letters for successful candidates in Preliminary exam will be issued along with Preliminary Exam result.”

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025: Steps to check

  1. Visit the official website- sbi.co.in
  2. Click on the careers link available on the home page
  3. Click on SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 link
  4. Enter the login details and click on submit
  5. Your result will be displayed on the screen
  6. Check the results and download the page
  7. Keep a printout of the same for future reference
Last updated on 25 Mar 2025
15:28 PM
State Bank of India SBI SBI Clerk Results out
Similar stories
Representative Image
JKCET 2025

JKCET 2025 Application deadline extended till March 29 - Know how to submit applicati. . .

JKPSC

JKPSC CCE Prelims Exam 2024 Results Released at jkpsc.nic.in- Get Direct Link to Down. . .

NEET SS 2024

NEET SS 2024 Admit Card at natboard.edu.in Today - Check Exam Schedule and All Detail. . .

UGC

UGC Introduces AEDP 2025 to Boost Students’ Employability - Duration, Mode & All De. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
JKPSC

JKPSC CCE Prelims Exam 2024 Results Released at jkpsc.nic.in- Get Direct Link to Down. . .

Representative Image
JKCET 2025

JKCET 2025 Application deadline extended till March 29 - Know how to submit applicati. . .

Meghnad Saha Institute of Technology

MSL 2025 Concludes with Electrifying Football Action: Mastermind Monks Reign Supreme!

NEET SS 2024

NEET SS 2024 Admit Card at natboard.edu.in Today - Check Exam Schedule and All Detail. . .

UGC

UGC Introduces AEDP 2025 to Boost Students’ Employability - Duration, Mode & All De. . .

AP LAWCET 2025

AP LAWCET 2025 Registration Begins - Direct Link and Application Guidelines

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality