SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 to be OUT Soon at sbi.co.in/web/careers- Details Inside

The State Bank of India (SBI) announced the tentative date for the Junior Associates mains exam 2025. SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 is expected to be out soon. Once released, the results can be checked on the official website at sbi.co.in/web/careers.

As notified on the official website, the SBI Clerk mains exam 2025 is tentatively scheduled for April 10, 2025. A total of 13,735 Junior Associate vacancies are going to be filled through this recruitment drive.

Along with the prelims results, SBI will also release the mains exam call letters for qualifying candidates. The SBI prelims exam took place on February 22, 27, 28, and March 1, 2025.

The official website reads, “Tentative date of Main Exam is 10.04.2025. Preliminary exam results will be released shortly. Call Letters for successful candidates in Preliminary exam will be issued along with Preliminary Exam result.”

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025: Steps to check

Visit the official website- sbi.co.in Click on the careers link available on the home page Click on SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 link Enter the login details and click on submit Your result will be displayed on the screen Check the results and download the page Keep a printout of the same for future reference