SBI Clerk Prelims 2025 Admit Card to Be Released Soon: Details

Summary
The State Bank of India (SBI) is set to release the admit card for the Clerk Prelims Exam 2025 by February 10, 2025.
Candidates who have registered for the exam will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website sbi.co.in, once the download link is activated.
The State Bank of India (SBI) is set to release the admit card for the Clerk Prelims Exam 2025 by February 10, 2025, tentatively. Candidates who have registered for the exam will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website sbi.co.in, once the download link is activated.
How to Download SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025
- Visit the official website sbi.co.in.
- Click on the admit card download link available on the homepage.
- Navigate to the candidate login section.
- Enter the candidate’s registration number and date of birth.
- Click submit, and the admit card will be displayed on the screen.
- Check all the details carefully and download the admit card for future reference.
SBI Clerk Prelims 2025 Vacancy Breakdown
- Unreserved (General): 5,870 posts
- Other Backward Classes (OBC): 3,001 posts
- Scheduled Caste (SC): 2,118 posts
- Scheduled Tribe (ST): 1,385 posts
- Economically Weaker Section (EWS): 1,361 posts
SBI Clerk Prelims 2025 Eligibility Criteria
- Candidates must hold a graduation degree from a recognised institution.
- Final-year students can also apply, provided they complete their degree by December 31, 2024. Additionally, applicants must be proficient in the local language of the state they are applying for, including reading, writing, and speaking skills.
- The age limit for applicants is between 20 to 28 years, with the date of birth falling between April 2, 1996, and April 1, 2004. However, age relaxations apply to candidates belonging to SC, ST, and other reserved categories as per government norms.
Selection Process
The recruitment process comprises three key stages:
- Preliminary Exam – A qualifying online test.
- Main Exam – Candidates clearing prelims will appear for this stage.
- Local Language Proficiency Test – Mandatory for final selection.
The preliminary examination is tentatively scheduled for February 22, 27, 28, and March 1, 2025, with a total duration of one hour.
Last updated on 31 Jan 2025