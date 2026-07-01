State Bank of India

SBI Apprentice Admit Card 2026 Released for July 11 Exam; Download Hall Ticket for 7,150 Vacancies

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 01 Jul 2026
16:53 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The written examination is scheduled to be held on July 11, 2026, for recruitment to 7,150 Apprentice posts under advertisement number CRPD/APPR/2026-27/07
The online application process began on May 19, 2026, and concluded on June 15, 2026, while the admit cards were issued on June 30, 2026

The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the SBI Apprentice Admit Card 2026 for the upcoming written examination. Candidates who registered for the recruitment drive can now download their hall tickets from the official recruitment portal.

The written examination is scheduled to be held on July 11, 2026, for recruitment to 7,150 Apprentice posts under advertisement number CRPD/APPR/2026-27/07.

The online application process began on May 19, 2026, and concluded on June 15, 2026, while the admit cards were issued on June 30, 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT

The recruitment is being conducted by SBI's Central Recruitment and Promotion Department (CRPD) for engagement of Apprentices for a one-year training period.

The notification announced 7,150 vacancies across various circles.

To be eligible, candidates were required to possess a graduate degree in any discipline from a recognised university. The prescribed age limit is 20 to 28 years, with April 1, 2026, serving as the cut-off date for determining eligibility. Age relaxation for reserved category candidates will be applicable as per government norms.

Details on Admit Card

The SBI Apprentice Admit Card 2026 contains important information such as:

  • Candidate's name and roll number
  • Examination date and shift
  • Reporting time
  • Examination venue
  • Exam day instructions

Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo identity proof to the examination centre.

Applicants are advised to verify all the details printed on the hall ticket carefully after downloading it and retain a copy for use during the examination and subsequent stages of the recruitment process.

Last updated on 01 Jul 2026
16:54 PM
State Bank of India SBI Admit Card
Similar stories
SRM Institute of Science and Technology

SRMJEEE Slot Booking For Phase 3 Begins Tomorrow; Hall Ticket Download at srmist.edu.. . .

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS)

NBEMS Issues Important Advisory for NEET PG Registration 2026; Check Key Announcement. . .

Andhra Pradesh

AP EAMCET 2026 Result Declared at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in; Over 1.82 Lakh Qualify in En. . .

Haryana government

HTET Admit Card 2026 Released; Here's How to Download Hall Ticket

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Andhra Pradesh

AP EAMCET 2026 Result Declared at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in; Over 1.82 Lakh Qualify in En. . .

SRM Institute of Science and Technology

SRMJEEE Slot Booking For Phase 3 Begins Tomorrow; Hall Ticket Download at srmist.edu.. . .

Jaipur

Jaipur RPMC Exam Centre Sees Chaos After Candidates Allege Delay in Question Paper Di. . .

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS)

NBEMS Issues Important Advisory for NEET PG Registration 2026; Check Key Announcement. . .

Haryana government

HTET Admit Card 2026 Released; Here's How to Download Hall Ticket

National Testing Agency (NTA)

NEET UG 2026 Fee Refund: NTA Extends Bank Account Verification Deadline; Check Detail. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality