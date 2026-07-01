SBI Apprentice Admit Card 2026 Released for July 11 Exam; Download Hall Ticket for 7,150 Vacancies

Summary The written examination is scheduled to be held on July 11, 2026, for recruitment to 7,150 Apprentice posts under advertisement number CRPD/APPR/2026-27/07 The online application process began on May 19, 2026, and concluded on June 15, 2026, while the admit cards were issued on June 30, 2026

The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the SBI Apprentice Admit Card 2026 for the upcoming written examination. Candidates who registered for the recruitment drive can now download their hall tickets from the official recruitment portal.

The written examination is scheduled to be held on July 11, 2026, for recruitment to 7,150 Apprentice posts under advertisement number CRPD/APPR/2026-27/07.

The online application process began on May 19, 2026, and concluded on June 15, 2026, while the admit cards were issued on June 30, 2026.

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The recruitment is being conducted by SBI's Central Recruitment and Promotion Department (CRPD) for engagement of Apprentices for a one-year training period.

The notification announced 7,150 vacancies across various circles.

To be eligible, candidates were required to possess a graduate degree in any discipline from a recognised university. The prescribed age limit is 20 to 28 years, with April 1, 2026, serving as the cut-off date for determining eligibility. Age relaxation for reserved category candidates will be applicable as per government norms.

Details on Admit Card

The SBI Apprentice Admit Card 2026 contains important information such as:

Candidate's name and roll number

Examination date and shift

Reporting time

Examination venue

Exam day instructions

Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo identity proof to the examination centre.

Applicants are advised to verify all the details printed on the hall ticket carefully after downloading it and retain a copy for use during the examination and subsequent stages of the recruitment process.