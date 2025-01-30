SBI announces exam dates for SBI Clerk Exam 2024 - Admit Cards to be released on this date

Summary he bank will conduct the exam on February 22, 27, 28 and March 1, 2025 online at various examination centers throughout the country The SBI will release the admit cards of the exam o February 10, 2025 and candidates will be able to download their admit cards by logging on to their accounts on the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in

The exam dates for clerkship positions with the State Bank of India (SBI) has been announced by the bank. The bank will conduct the exam on February 22, 27, 28 and March 1, 2025 online at various examination centers throughout the country.

Through this recruitment process, a total of 14,191 vacancies will be filled at the bank.

The SBI will release the admit cards of the exam o February 10, 2025 and candidates will be able to download their admit cards by logging on to their accounts on the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

How to download SBI Clerk 2024 Exam Admit card once out?

Step 1: Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in

Step 2: Scroll down and click on the link mentioning 'Careers'

Step 3: Click on the admit card download link

Step 4: Enter your login credentials and login to your account

Step 5: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen before you

Step 6: Download the admit card and take a printout