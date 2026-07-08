SAMS Odisha Plus 1 First Merit List 2026 Releasing Today; Check Class 11 Admission Status Online

Summary Candidates who applied for admission will be able to check their selection status through the official Student Academic Management System (SAMS) portal The first selection merit list will determine the Phase I seat allotment for students seeking admission to Class 11 in Higher Secondary Schools

The Department of School and Mass Education, Odisha, is set to release the SAMS Odisha Class 11 (Plus 1) first selection merit list 2026 for admissions to Higher Secondary Schools across the state. Candidates who applied for admission will be able to check their selection status through the official Student Academic Management System (SAMS) portal.

The first selection merit list will determine the Phase I seat allotment for students seeking admission to Class 11 in Higher Secondary Schools. Applicants are advised to keep their Barcode Number and Registered Mobile Number ready to access their admission status as soon as the list is published.

The merit list will be available only through the student login portal. Besides checking their selection status, shortlisted candidates will also be able to download their Intimation Letter, which is mandatory for completing the admission process.

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Students can access the merit list through the following official portals:

samsodisha.gov.in

results.samsodisha.gov.in

hss.samsodisha.gov.in

SAMS Odisha Plus 1 Merit List 2026: Steps to Check

Visit the official SAMS Odisha website.

Click on the "Higher Secondary School (+1) Know Your Status (Phase-I First Selection)" link.

Enter your Barcode Number and Registered Mobile Number.

Submit the details to view your admission status.

Download and save the merit details and Intimation Letter for future reference.

Candidates should regularly visit the official SAMS Odisha portals for the latest updates regarding the Plus 1 admission process and subsequent rounds of seat allotment.

During the same period, institutions will update candidates' admission status and make any necessary changes on the SAMS e-Space portal. Students are advised to complete all admission formalities within the prescribed deadline to secure their allotted seats.

Candidates should regularly visit the official SAMS Odisha portals for the latest updates regarding the Plus 1 admission process and subsequent rounds of seat allotment.