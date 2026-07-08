NCTE Makes NCET 2026 Mandatory for ITEP Admissions; Warns Institutions Against Non-Compliance

Summary The National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) has released a fresh advisory directing all recognised institutions offering the Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP). The advisory reiterates that admissions to the four-year teacher education programme must strictly follow the national admission framework prescribed by the council.

The National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) has released a fresh advisory directing all recognised institutions offering the Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) to admit students for the 2026-27 academic session exclusively through the National Common Entrance Test (NCET) 2026. The advisory reiterates that admissions to the four-year teacher education programme must strictly follow the national admission framework prescribed by the council. Institutions have been instructed to ensure complete compliance with the guidelines while carrying out the admission process for the upcoming academic session.

The NCTE stated that the four-year Integrated Teacher Education Programme was introduced as part of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 to strengthen teacher education through an integrated undergraduate degree. The council highlighted that the National Common Entrance Test serves as the designated entrance examination for admission to the programme, evaluating candidates on their subject knowledge as well as aptitude for the teaching profession. By standardising admissions through a single national-level entrance examination, the council aims to maintain transparency and uniformity across institutions offering the programme.

The advisory also recalled the timeline of the entrance examination, noting that the National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted NCET 2026 on April 17 and 18, 2026, while the results were declared on June 4, 2026. The council emphasised that these results form the basis for the admission process for the 2026-27 academic session and should be used by all participating institutions while preparing merit lists and conducting counselling.

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According to the advisory, NCET 2026 is the sole national entrance examination for admission to the Integrated Teacher Education Programme during the 2026-27 academic year. Only candidates who appeared for NCET 2026 will be eligible for consideration during the admission process. However, qualifying in the entrance examination alone will not guarantee admission. Candidates must also fulfil all eligibility conditions prescribed by the concerned institution, affiliating university, State Government and other competent regulatory authorities before they can secure admission.

The council has further directed all recognised ITEP institutions and universities to begin the counselling and admission process only after the declaration of the NCET 2026 results. Merit lists must be prepared on the basis of candidates' NCET scores while also taking into account the admission rules and eligibility criteria applicable to the respective institutions.

The NCTE has also cautioned institutions against any deviation from the prescribed admission procedure. The council stated that institutions found violating the directions may face action under the provisions of the NCTE Act, 1993, relevant regulations and other applicable statutory rules.