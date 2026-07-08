KEAM 2026 Seat Allotment Result Out; Check Engineering Cutoff Ranks, Important Dates Here

Summary Candidates who participated in the first phase of counselling can check their provisional allotment status through the official CEE Kerala website Complaints can be sent until 2 pm today, after which the authority will review the representations before publishing the final Phase 1 seat allotment result on July 8, 2026

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala, has released the provisional seat allotment result for the Kerala Engineering, Architecture and Medical (KEAM) 2026 counselling process. Candidates who participated in the first phase of counselling can check their provisional allotment status through the official CEE Kerala website.

Candidates who find any discrepancies in the provisional allotment have been given an opportunity to submit their objections. Complaints can be sent until 2 pm today, after which the authority will review the representations before publishing the final Phase 1 seat allotment result on July 8, 2026.

Candidates seeking corrections in the provisional allotment list must send their complaints by email with the subject line "Engineering Provisional Allotment List." CEE Kerala stated that only representations received within the stipulated deadline will be considered while preparing the final allotment list.

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The authority has also published the Phase 1 engineering cutoff ranks in PDF format on its official website to help candidates assess the allotment process.

Following the publication of the final seat allotment result, candidates allotted seats in the first round must complete the admission fee payment between July 9 and July 12, 2026, to confirm their allotted seats.

Candidates will need to log in to their candidate portal to download the allotment memo. They are advised to keep a printed copy of the memo, as it will be required during admission at the allotted institution.

Candidates who passed their qualifying examination from boards other than the Kerala Higher Secondary Examination (KHSE), Vocational Higher Secondary Examination (VHSE), CBSE or ICSE must also produce an eligibility certificate issued by a university in Kerala.

Additionally, candidates should carry a migration certificate, wherever applicable, along with any other documents specified by the head of the allotted institution at the time of admission.