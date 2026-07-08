IIM Nagpur

IIM Nagpur Plans Global Growth with Pune Campus and International Partnerships

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 08 Jul 2026
15:53 PM

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Summary
The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Nagpur, has unveiled an ambitious growth strategy for the next five years.
A major highlight of the institute's expansion plan is the establishment of a new full-fledged campus in Moshi, Pune.

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Nagpur, has unveiled an ambitious growth strategy for the next five years, outlining plans to establish a full-fledged campus in Pune, expand its international presence and secure a place among the world's Top 100 business schools. The announcement was made by IIM Nagpur Director Dr Bhimaraya Metri, who was recently reappointed for a second five-year term. Speaking about the institute's future roadmap, he said the next phase of development will be guided by the vision "From India to the World," with a focus on strengthening academic excellence, global collaborations, innovation and industry-oriented education.

A major highlight of the institute's expansion plan is the establishment of a new full-fledged campus in Moshi, Pune. The land allocation clears the way for IIM Nagpur to develop its second comprehensive campus in one of Maharashtra's leading educational and industrial centres. According to the institute, once the Pune campus becomes operational, IIM Nagpur will be the only Indian Institute of Management in the country to operate two large full-fledged campuses, significantly expanding its academic and research capabilities.

The proposed Pune campus is expected to focus on emerging and industry-relevant disciplines, including manufacturing, Industry 4.0, artificial intelligence, digital technologies and information technology management. To cater to evolving industry requirements, the institute plans to introduce new academic programmes such as an integrated BBA-MBA programme and a five-year BTech-MBA programme, which is proposed to be offered in collaboration with leading Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). These programmes aim to equip students with multidisciplinary knowledge and leadership skills suited to technology-driven industries.

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Currently, the institute has an academic partnership with the University of Lille, France, which includes student mobility opportunities. Building on this collaboration, the institute plans to establish partnerships with 20 leading universities across different continents over the next five years. These collaborations are expected to provide students with opportunities to study at international campuses, participate in exchange programmes, gain global exposure and pursue dual-degree pathways.

The institute has also identified energy management and climate action as strategic focus areas under its long-term vision. It plans to build on its existing Executive MBA in Energy Management, offered in collaboration with the National Power Training Institute (NPTI), while expanding its engagement with ONGC Green Ltd. In addition, IIM Nagpur is planning to establish a Centre of Excellence for Heat Resilience and Sustainable Cooling, reflecting its commitment to research and innovation in sustainability and climate-responsive development.

These initiatives form part of the institute's newly launched Strategic Roadmap 2026-31, which outlines a comprehensive vision for academic, institutional and global growth. The roadmap focuses on developing a multi-campus ecosystem, strengthening executive education with the goal of becoming one of India's top three institutions in the segment, advancing AI-driven management education, promoting India-centric research, encouraging entrepreneurship and supporting regional development, particularly in Vidarbha and other parts of Maharashtra.

As part of its long-term aspirations, IIM Nagpur has also set the goal of securing a place among Asia's Top 10 business schools, alongside its ambition of entering the world's Top 100 business schools. According to the institute's leadership, these targets will be pursued through academic innovation, stronger industry engagement, global partnerships, research excellence and expanded educational opportunities.

Last updated on 08 Jul 2026
15:53 PM
IIM Nagpur Pune Global Education Indian Institute of Management
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