Sainik School Society Adds New Schools for AISSEE 2026; Registration Open Till October 30

The Sainik School Society has announced the addition of three new schools for the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE) 2026. Candidates interested in applying can check the official notice on the NTA website at nta.ac.in.

The newly added schools are:

Srri SPK Public Senior Secondary School, Tamil Nadu

Vadem Nagar Higher Secondary School, Goa

Yogeshwari Sainik School, Ambajogai, Maharashtra

The AISSEE 2026 registration for admission to Class 6 and Class 9 in Sainik Schools and the new schools will close on October 30, 2025, while the last date for successful fee payment is October 31, 2025. A correction window for modifying application details will be open from November 2 to November 4, 2025.

AISSEE 2026: Steps to Register

Visit the official AISSEE website: exams.nta.nic.in/sainik-school-society/ Click on the AISSEE 2026 registration link on the homepage. Register by creating a new account. Complete the application form with all required details. Pay the application fee online. Submit the application and download the confirmation page. Keep a hard copy of the confirmation for future reference.

AISSEE 2026: Direct Link

Candidates are advised to complete the registration and payment before the deadlines to secure their application for AISSEE 2026.