Rajasthan government

RSSB to Release Rajasthan Grade 4 Result 2025 Soon; Check Key Updates Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 15 Jan 2026
14:22 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates will be able to check and download the Grade 4 result PDF from the official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in, using their login credentials
The written examination for Rajasthan Grade 4 recruitment was successfully conducted across various centres in the state on September 19, 20, and 21, 2025

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) is set to announce the Rajasthan Grade 4 Result 2025 shortly. Candidates will be able to check and download the Grade 4 result PDF from the official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in, using their login credentials.

The written examination for Rajasthan Grade 4 recruitment was successfully conducted across various centres in the state on September 19, 20, and 21, 2025. This recruitment drive aims to fill 53,749 Grade 4 posts throughout Rajasthan.

Rajasthan Grade 4 Result 2025-26: Steps to Download

ADVERTISEMENT

Candidates can follow these steps to access their results:

  1. Visit the official RSSB website: rssb.rajasthan.gov.in
  2. Navigate to the “Results” or “Latest Updates” section.
  3. Click on the “RSSB Grade 4 Result 2025” link.
  4. Enter your date of birth, roll number, and registration number.
  5. The result PDF will appear on the screen.
  6. Download and print the PDF for future reference.

Candidates are advised to keep their login credentials ready and verify all details on the result after downloading.

Last updated on 15 Jan 2026
14:23 PM
Rajasthan government Results out
Similar stories
Bank exams

IBPS Declares PO, SO Mains, Interview Result 2025 at ibps.in; Direct Link to Check He. . .

UPPSC

UPPSC LT Grade Teacher Admit Card 2026 Released at uppsc.up.nic.in; Know Subject-Wise. . .

curriculum

NITs to Revamp Curriculum, Launch Industry-Focused Programmes: Check Major Updates

NEET counselling

CEE Kerala Reopens NEET PG 2025 Round 3 Registration After Cut-off Reduction; Details. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Bank exams

IBPS Declares PO, SO Mains, Interview Result 2025 at ibps.in; Direct Link to Check He. . .

Answer Key

UGC NET 2025 Cut-offs Vary Widely Across Subjects; English Sees Sharp Rise, Economics. . .

UPPSC

UPPSC LT Grade Teacher Admit Card 2026 Released at uppsc.up.nic.in; Know Subject-Wise. . .

curriculum

NITs to Revamp Curriculum, Launch Industry-Focused Programmes: Check Major Updates

NEET counselling

CEE Kerala Reopens NEET PG 2025 Round 3 Registration After Cut-off Reduction; Details. . .

Symbiosis International University

Symbiosis International University to Declare SLAT 2026 Results Today; Know Details H. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality