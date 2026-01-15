RSSB to Release Rajasthan Grade 4 Result 2025 Soon; Check Key Updates Here

Summary Candidates will be able to check and download the Grade 4 result PDF from the official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in, using their login credentials The written examination for Rajasthan Grade 4 recruitment was successfully conducted across various centres in the state on September 19, 20, and 21, 2025

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) is set to announce the Rajasthan Grade 4 Result 2025 shortly. Candidates will be able to check and download the Grade 4 result PDF from the official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in, using their login credentials.

The written examination for Rajasthan Grade 4 recruitment was successfully conducted across various centres in the state on September 19, 20, and 21, 2025. This recruitment drive aims to fill 53,749 Grade 4 posts throughout Rajasthan.

Rajasthan Grade 4 Result 2025-26: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow these steps to access their results:

Visit the official RSSB website: rssb.rajasthan.gov.in Navigate to the “Results” or “Latest Updates” section. Click on the “RSSB Grade 4 Result 2025” link. Enter your date of birth, roll number, and registration number. The result PDF will appear on the screen. Download and print the PDF for future reference.

Candidates are advised to keep their login credentials ready and verify all details on the result after downloading.