RSSB to Release Rajasthan Grade 4 Result 2025 Soon; Check Key Updates Here
Posted on 15 Jan 2026
14:22 PM
The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) is set to announce the Rajasthan Grade 4 Result 2025 shortly. Candidates will be able to check and download the Grade 4 result PDF from the official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in, using their login credentials.
The written examination for Rajasthan Grade 4 recruitment was successfully conducted across various centres in the state on September 19, 20, and 21, 2025. This recruitment drive aims to fill 53,749 Grade 4 posts throughout Rajasthan.
Rajasthan Grade 4 Result 2025-26: Steps to Download
Candidates can follow these steps to access their results:
Candidates are advised to keep their login credentials ready and verify all details on the result after downloading.