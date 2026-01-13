REET Admit Card 2025 Out for Mains Exam: Level 1, 2 Hall Ticket Download Link Here

Summary The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the admit cards for the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) Mains 2025. Candidates appearing for the examination can now download their hall tickets from the official website.

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the admit cards for the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) Mains 2025. Candidates appearing for the examination can now download their hall tickets from the official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

According to the official schedule, the REET Mains examination will be conducted from January 17 to January 20, 2026, at various examination centres across Rajasthan. The exam will be held in two shifts each day to accommodate candidates of both levels. The morning shift will be conducted from 10 AM to 12.30 PM, while the evening shift is scheduled from 3 PM to 5.30 PM.

The examination is being conducted for both Level 1 (Classes 1 to 5) and Level 2 (Classes 6 to 8) candidates. RSSB has clearly stated that the REET Mains admit cards will be issued only through online mode and will not be dispatched via post under any circumstances.

ADVERTISEMENT

To download the admit card, candidates must visit the official Single Sign-On (SSO) portal at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in. After clicking on the admit card link available on the homepage, candidates need to enter their application number and date of birth. Once the details are submitted, the admit card will be displayed on the screen. Candidates are advised to download and take a printout of the hall ticket for use on the examination day.

The admit card carries crucial information such as the candidate’s name, roll number, examination level, exam date, shift timing, reporting time, and the complete address of the examination centre. Candidates are strongly advised to carefully verify all details mentioned on the hall ticket and immediately contact the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board in case of any discrepancies.

In its advisory, the RSSB has instructed candidates to reach their respective examination centres at least two hours before the scheduled start of the examination to complete mandatory verification and security checks. Entry to the examination centre will be permitted only up to one hour before the commencement of the exam, after which gates will be closed. Candidates are advised to follow all instructions mentioned on the admit card to ensure a smooth examination process.

Find the direct download link here.