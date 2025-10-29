RSSB Rajasthan VDO 2025 City Intimation Slip Out Now: Link and Admit Card Download Date

Summary The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has officially issued the city intimation slip for the Village Development Officer (VDO) Recruitment Examination 2025. Candidates can now check their allotted exam city by visiting the official website - rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The intimation slip includes details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, post name, advertisement number, and exam city. It is meant for planning purposes only and cannot be used as the admit card. On the exam day, candidates must carry the official admit card along with a valid photo ID for verification and entry into the exam centre.

Download Steps

Visit the official website at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on “Village Development Officer (VDO) 2025 City Intimation Slip” under the Latest Updates section.

Enter your Application/Registration Number and Date of Birth.

Submit the details to view your exam city.

Download and print the slip for reference.

The city intimation slip allows candidates to know their exam city in advance so they can make necessary travel and accommodation arrangements. However, the slip does not include the full exam centre address, which will be mentioned in the admit card. Candidates can download their VDO 2025 admit cards starting October 30, 2025.

The VDO recruitment exam is scheduled to be held on November 2, 2025, in offline (OMR-based) mode across various centres in Rajasthan. This recruitment drive aims to fill 850 vacancies in the Rural Development Department of the state.

The RSSB has advised candidates to carefully check all details and stay updated on the official website for further announcements.

