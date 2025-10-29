AIBE 20 Registration Deadline Extended by BCI - Updated Exam Schedule Released

AIBE XX

Summary
The Bar Council of India (BCI) has officially extended the AIBE 20 (All India Bar Examination XX) registration deadline.
Candidates are advised to complete their applications before the deadline and regularly check the official portal for updates.

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has officially extended the AIBE 20 (All India Bar Examination XX) registration deadline to October 31, 2025. Earlier scheduled to close on October 28, the registration window has been extended by three days following multiple representations from aspirants who faced technical issues during the application process.

Deadline Extended till 31st October 2025,” the official website informed the candidates.

The AIBE 20 exam will be held on November 30, 2025, in a single shift from 1 PM to 4 PM, with entry gates opening at 11.30 AM. The admit card will be available for download from November 15 on the official website - allindiabarexamination.com.

ADVERTISEMENT

The decision to extend the deadline also follows requests from the National Law Universities Students’ Association (NLUSA), which urged the BCI to expand eligibility criteria to include all final-year law students. Several students highlighted that some colleges follow a trimester system instead of a semester-based format, causing confusion regarding final-year eligibility.

In some institutions, the 14th trimester of the five-year LLB or the 8th trimester of the three-year LLB is considered the second-last term, despite being part of the final year. Moreover, a few universities are yet to release results for the ninth semester, adding to applicants’ concerns.

According to the eligibility criteria, only final-year or final-semester LLB students from BCI-recognised universities or colleges, with no backlogs, are eligible to apply for the AIBE exam.

As per the revised schedule, the online payment and correction window will close on November 1, 2025. Candidates are advised to complete their applications before the deadline and regularly check the official portal for updates.

