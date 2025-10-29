GATE 2026 Application Correction Begins - IIT Guwahati Announces Editable Fields & Fees

Summary The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has officially opened the application correction window for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026. Candidates who have registered for the exam can now edit specific details in their application forms through the official portal.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has officially opened the application correction window for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026. Candidates who have registered for the exam can now edit specific details in their application forms through the official portal, goaps.iitg.ac.in, or visit gate2026.iitg.ac.in. The correction facility will remain active until November 3, 2025.

Applicants are required to log in using their enrolment ID and password to make corrections. As per the official notice, a modification fee will be charged for each editable detail. Candidates are advised to review their application forms carefully and rectify any discrepancies before the deadline, as no further corrections will be permitted after the deadline.

Editable Details and Fees

ADVERTISEMENT

The GATE 2026 correction window allows modifications in several key fields, with specific fees applicable per paper:

Change in name, date of birth, exam city, or paper: ₹500 each

Change of gender to female: ₹500

Change of gender from female to any other gender: ₹500 (SC/ST/PwD); ₹1500 (Others)

Change of category to SC/ST: ₹500

Change of category from SC/ST to any other: ₹500 (Female/PwD); ₹1500 (Others)

Change from Non-PwD/Dyslexic to PwD/Dyslexic: ₹500

Change from PwD/Dyslexic to Non-PwD/Dyslexic: ₹500 (Female/PwD); ₹1500 (Others)

Other category-related changes: ₹500

However, no fee will be charged for modifying parent or guardian details, correspondence address, college name, location, roll number, or qualifying degree information.

The GATE 2026 examination is scheduled to be conducted on February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2026, for admission to MTech and other postgraduate programmes offered by IITs and for recruitment in Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs).

Candidates are advised to make all necessary corrections before November 3, 2025, to ensure their applications remain valid for the upcoming national-level engineering entrance test.