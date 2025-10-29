RRB JE Notification 2025 Out: Check Registration Dates, Zone Wise Vacancy and Post Details

Summary The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially released the RRB Junior Engineer (JE) 2025 notification, announcing 2,569 vacancies across multiple zones. The online registration process will begin on October 31, 2025, through the respective regional RRB websites.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially released the RRB Junior Engineer (JE) 2025 notification, announcing 2,569 vacancies across multiple zones. The online registration process will begin on October 31, 2025, through the respective regional RRB websites, and the last date to apply is November 30, 2025.

According to the notification, the application modification window will remain open from December 3 to December 12, 2025, allowing candidates to correct specific details by paying a prescribed fee. However, details entered in the ‘Create an Account’ section and ‘Chosen RRB’ field cannot be edited.

Candidates requiring a scribe will need to furnish their scribe details online between December 13 and December 17, 2025.

Applicants must ensure correct bank details — including the name of the bank, account holder, account number, and IFSC code — for refund processing. The last date for fee payment is December 2, 2025.

The RRB has clarified that Economically Backward Class (EBC) is a distinct category and should not be confused with Other Backward Class (OBC) or Economically Weaker Section (EWS).

Zone-Wise Vacancy Distribution

The recruitment drive aims to fill posts including Junior Engineer, Depot Material Superintendent, and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant.

Some of the important vacancies are under RRB Kolkata (628), followed by RRB Mumbai (434) and RRB Chennai (160). Other key zones include Prayagraj (162), Bilaspur (127), and Ranchi (109), among others, totaling 2,569 posts across all RRB regions.

Find the detailed zone-wise vacancy list here.

Interested candidates are advised to visit their respective RRB regional websites for detailed instructions, eligibility criteria, and direct application links once the registration window opens on October 31.