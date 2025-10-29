UPSC

CSE Mains 2024: UPSC Recommends 114 Additional Candidates from Reserve List! Check Names

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 29 Oct 2025
11:30 AM

File Image

Summary
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has recommended 114 additional candidates from the Consolidated Reserve List to fill the remaining vacancies for the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2024. The uploaded document contains the names and roll numbers of the recommended candidates.

Earlier, on April 22, 2025, the Commission declared the final result of the Civil Services Examination, recommending 1,009 candidates in order of merit for appointment to various prestigious posts, including the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and several Central Services (Group A and B). These recommendations were made against 1,129 vacancies announced by the government.

As per the Civil Services Examination Rules, 2024, the UPSC had maintained a Consolidated Reserve List under Rule 20(4) and Rule 20(5) to ensure that unfilled vacancies could be covered based on merit and category.

Category-Wise Distribution

Accordingly, the Commission has now recommended 114 candidates from the reserve list, distributed as follows:

  • General category - 94
  • Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category - 5
  • Other Backward Classes (OBC) category - 13
  • Scheduled Caste (SC) - 1
  • Scheduled Tribe (ST) - 1

These additional recommendations are intended to fill the remaining posts under the 2024 Civil Services recruitment cycle.

The Department of Personnel and Training (DoP&T) will communicate directly with the newly recommended candidates regarding their appointments and further formalities.

Check the recommended candidates list here.

Last updated on 29 Oct 2025
11:31 AM
UPSC UPSC CSE 2024 Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) UPSC Mains UPSC Civil Services Examination
