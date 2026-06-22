Rajasthan Staff Selection Board

RSSB Releases Forester 2026 Exam City Intimation Slip; Admit Cards on June 24

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 22 Jun 2026
16:12 PM

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Summary
Candidates who have registered for the recruitment examination can now check their allotted examination district through their Single Sign-On (SSO) ID
According to an official notification issued by the board, the RSSB Forester Recruitment Examination 2026 will be conducted on June 28, 2026 (Sunday) in a single shift from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the exam city intimation slip for the Forester Direct Recruitment Examination 2026. Candidates who have registered for the recruitment examination can now check their allotted examination district through their Single Sign-On (SSO) ID.

According to an official notification issued by the board, the RSSB Forester Recruitment Examination 2026 will be conducted on June 28, 2026 (Sunday) in a single shift from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM.

Candidates can access details of their allotted exam city from June 22. The board has clarified that provisional admit cards will not be sent individually to candidates and must be downloaded online.

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The admit card for the Forester recruitment examination will be made available for download from June 24, 2026. Candidates will be able to access the hall ticket through their SSO ID or the official recruitment portal.

RSSB Forester Exam City Slip 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow these steps to view their allotted examination district:

  1. Visit the official RSSB website
  2. Log in using your SSO ID.
  3. Open the recruitment dashboard.
  4. Click on the "Forester Recruitment Examination 2026" link.
  5. Check the allotted examination district and related details.
  6. Download and save the city intimation slip for future reference.

Candidates must report to the examination centre at least two hours before the commencement of the examination to complete security screening and biometric verification procedures. Entry to the examination centre will be closed one hour before the start of the examination.

Candidates must carry the following documents and items:

  • Printed copy of the admit card
  • Original Aadhaar Card with date of birth mentioned on it
  • Recent passport-size colour photograph
  • Transparent blue ballpoint pen

The board has prohibited candidates from carrying mobile phones, smart watches, Bluetooth devices, calculators, electronic gadgets, study materials and other unauthorised items inside the examination hall.

RSSB has advised candidates to wear simple clothing without large buttons, metallic accessories or jewellery. Candidates wearing prohibited items may be subjected to additional security checks before being permitted to enter the examination centre.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website for updates regarding the Forester Direct Recruitment Examination 2026, admit card release and other important notifications.

Last updated on 22 Jun 2026
16:13 PM
Rajasthan Staff Selection Board RSSB exam city allotment Admit Card
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