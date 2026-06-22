KEAM Result 2026 Declaration Postponed Amid Delay in CBSE Class 12 Revaluation Results

Summary According to the minister's office, a revised date for the announcement of the results will be notified shortly The minister further stated that the government intends to ensure equal and fair opportunities for all candidates, irrespective of their educational boards or categories

The declaration of the Kerala Engineering, Architecture and Medical (KEAM) 2026 entrance examination results, which was scheduled for Monday, has been postponed, the office of Higher Education Minister Roji M. John announced.

According to the minister's office, a revised date for the announcement of the results will be notified shortly.

The decision was taken following a delay in the release of the CBSE Class 12 revaluation results. The revaluation outcomes were declared late on Sunday night, prompting requests from students and parents to extend the deadline for submitting updated marks online for the preparation of the KEAM rank list.

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In a statement, the minister's office said that concerns had been raised regarding the limited time available for candidates to upload their revised marks after the delayed publication of the CBSE revaluation results.

“Requests were raised to extend the deadline for submitting mark details online. Based on concerns expressed by many students and parents, Higher Education Minister Roji M. John has instructed the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations to take the necessary steps,” the statement said.

The minister further stated that the government intends to ensure equal and fair opportunities for all candidates, irrespective of their educational boards or categories.

Following the directive, the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations decided to defer the announcement of the KEAM 2026 results. The revised schedule, including the new result date and any extension for mark submission, is expected to be announced soon.

Candidates are advised to regularly check official updates from the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations and the Kerala Higher Education Department for further information regarding the revised KEAM 2026 result timeline.