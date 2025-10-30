RSSB Issues VDO Admit Card 2025 at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in; Exam Scheduled for November 2

Summary Candidates who have registered for the examination can now download their hall tickets from the official website — rssb.rajasthan.gov.in The RSSB VDO 2025 exam will be conducted in offline (pen-and-paper) mode on November 2 across various examination centres in Rajasthan

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the admit cards for the Village Development Officer (VDO) Recruitment Exam 2025. Candidates who have registered for the examination can now download their hall tickets from the official website — rssb.rajasthan.gov.in — by logging in with their application number and date of birth.

The RSSB VDO 2025 exam will be conducted in offline (pen-and-paper) mode on November 2 across various examination centres in Rajasthan. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 850 Village Development Officer posts in the Rural Development Department of the Government of Rajasthan.

RSSB VDO Admit Card 2025: Steps to Download

ADVERTISEMENT

Visit the official website at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in Click on the link for “RSSB VDO Admit Card 2025” Enter your application number and date of birth in the login window Click on Submit to view your admit card Verify the details mentioned, download the admit card, and take a printout for future use

The board has advised candidates to carefully check all details on their admit cards, including their name, photograph, exam date, venue, and reporting time. In case of any discrepancies or errors, candidates must immediately contact the RSSB through the email address or helpline number provided on the admit card.

Candidates are also advised to carry a valid photo ID proof along with the admit card to the examination centre. No candidate will be permitted to enter the exam hall without these documents.