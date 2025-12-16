NEET PG 2025

UP NEET PG 2025 Round 2 Merit List Released for All Courses - Check Shortlisted Names Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 16 Dec 2025
10:01 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training (DGME), Uttar Pradesh, has released the UP NEET PG 2025 counselling Round 2 merit list.
Candidates whose names feature in the UP NEET PG 2025 Round 2 merit list can proceed with the online choice filling of colleges and courses.

The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training (DGME), Uttar Pradesh, has released the UP NEET PG 2025 counselling Round 2 merit list on its official website. The merit list, comprising the names of shortlisted candidates, has been published online in PDF format and includes candidates who are eligible to participate in the second round of the state postgraduate medical counselling process.

Candidates whose names feature in the UP NEET PG 2025 Round 2 merit list can proceed with the online choice filling of colleges and courses. As per the official schedule, the choice filling and locking window will remain open until December 19, 2025. Eligible candidates must complete this process within the stipulated timeline, as choices not locked manually will be auto-locked after the deadline.

NEET PG 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Date Announced - Check Revised Schedule by MCC
NEET PG 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Date Announced - Check Revised Schedule by MCC

The merit list has been uploaded on the official counselling portal, upneet.gov.in. Only those candidates who qualified for the NEET PG examination and completed the online registration for UP NEET PG counselling 2025 have been considered for inclusion in the Round 2 merit list. Applicants are advised to download and carefully verify their details mentioned in the list.

ADVERTISEMENT

To download the UP NEET PG 2025 Round 2 merit list, candidates need to visit the official website and navigate to the ‘notification’ section. Select the relevant course merit list, and the PDF will then be displayed on the screen for download.

Following the release of the merit list, seat allotment will be carried out based on candidates’ declared choices, NEET PG rank, seat availability in colleges, and course preferences. The Round 2 seat allotment result is scheduled to be announced on December 20, 2025. Candidates who are allotted seats will be required to report for document verification at the designated centres and pay the admission fee within the prescribed reporting period.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official UP NEET PG counselling website for updates related to allotment results, reporting schedules, and further instructions to avoid missing any important deadlines.

Find the direct merit list download link here.

Last updated on 16 Dec 2025
10:02 AM
NEET PG 2025 UP NEET PG 2025 NEET counselling merit list
Similar stories
MPPSC

MPPSC Exam Calendar 2026 Announced, Notifications Soon - Check Full Schedule Here

Mohan Charan Majhi

Odisha CM Announces Major Stipend Hike for PG Students in Ayurvedic and Homoeopathic . . .

Karnataka Examinations Authority

KEA Releases KSET 2025 Document Verification Schedule for Assistant Professor Post- R. . .

AIMA

AIMA MAT December 2025 CBT Registration Closes Today; Exam on December 21

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
MPPSC

MPPSC Exam Calendar 2026 Announced, Notifications Soon - Check Full Schedule Here

The tournament was inaugurated by the Managing Director of Techno India Group, Satyam Roychowdhury
Techno India Group

West Bengal shines as Men’s National Handball Championship 2025 kicks off in Chinsu. . .

Mohan Charan Majhi

Odisha CM Announces Major Stipend Hike for PG Students in Ayurvedic and Homoeopathic . . .

Karnataka Examinations Authority

KEA Releases KSET 2025 Document Verification Schedule for Assistant Professor Post- R. . .

AIMA

AIMA MAT December 2025 CBT Registration Closes Today; Exam on December 21

Western Sydney University

Noida to Get UP’s First Foreign University as Western Sydney University Signs GNIDA. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality