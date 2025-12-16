UP NEET PG 2025 Round 2 Merit List Released for All Courses - Check Shortlisted Names Here

Summary The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training (DGME), Uttar Pradesh, has released the UP NEET PG 2025 counselling Round 2 merit list. Candidates whose names feature in the UP NEET PG 2025 Round 2 merit list can proceed with the online choice filling of colleges and courses.

The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training (DGME), Uttar Pradesh, has released the UP NEET PG 2025 counselling Round 2 merit list on its official website. The merit list, comprising the names of shortlisted candidates, has been published online in PDF format and includes candidates who are eligible to participate in the second round of the state postgraduate medical counselling process.

Candidates whose names feature in the UP NEET PG 2025 Round 2 merit list can proceed with the online choice filling of colleges and courses. As per the official schedule, the choice filling and locking window will remain open until December 19, 2025. Eligible candidates must complete this process within the stipulated timeline, as choices not locked manually will be auto-locked after the deadline.

The merit list has been uploaded on the official counselling portal, upneet.gov.in. Only those candidates who qualified for the NEET PG examination and completed the online registration for UP NEET PG counselling 2025 have been considered for inclusion in the Round 2 merit list. Applicants are advised to download and carefully verify their details mentioned in the list.

To download the UP NEET PG 2025 Round 2 merit list, candidates need to visit the official website and navigate to the ‘notification’ section. Select the relevant course merit list, and the PDF will then be displayed on the screen for download.

Following the release of the merit list, seat allotment will be carried out based on candidates’ declared choices, NEET PG rank, seat availability in colleges, and course preferences. The Round 2 seat allotment result is scheduled to be announced on December 20, 2025. Candidates who are allotted seats will be required to report for document verification at the designated centres and pay the admission fee within the prescribed reporting period.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official UP NEET PG counselling website for updates related to allotment results, reporting schedules, and further instructions to avoid missing any important deadlines.

Find the direct merit list download link here.