MPPSC Exam Calendar 2026 Announced, Notifications Soon - Check Full Schedule Here

Posted on 16 Dec 2025
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 16 Dec 2025
09:36 AM

Summary
The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released a tentative examination calendar.
Candidates are advised to regularly check the official MPPSC website (mppsc.mp.gov.in) for updates, detailed notifications, and any changes to the tentative schedule.

The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released a tentative examination calendar 2026 outlining the proposed schedule for 10 upcoming recruitment examinations. The calendar provides advanced clarity on examination timelines across multiple departments, while the Commission has assured that recruitment advertisements (notifications) for the respective posts will be released shortly.

As per the tentative schedule, the State Service Main Examination 2025 will be conducted only after directions from the High Court, making it subject to court orders. The Assistant Professor (Computer Science) Examination 2025 is proposed for January 4, 2026, to be conducted for the Higher Education Department. This will be followed by the Assistant Director (Technical), Deputy Director and Principal (Class-II) Examination 2025 on February 22 under the Technical Education Department. The State Engineering Service Examination 2025 is tentatively scheduled for March 22.

Looking ahead to 2026, the State Service and State Forest Service Preliminary Examination 2026 is proposed for April 26. The commission has also planned multiple phases of the Assistant Professor Examination 2026 for the Higher Education Department, with Phase I on July 12, Phase II on August 2, and Phase III on August 30. Additionally, the State Service Main Examination 2026 is expected to be held from September 7 to September 12, while the State Forest Service Main Examination 2026 is tentatively fixed for September 27.

Despite the release of the calendar, several candidates who have already cleared written examinations for posts such as Assistant Professor, Dental Surgeon, Mining Officer, and Assistant Director in the Culture Department have raised concerns over prolonged delays in interview schedules. Many candidates have stated that they have been waiting for months without receiving any definitive information regarding interview dates, leading to uncertainty and anxiety.

Responding to these concerns, the MPPSC has reiterated that notifications for various recruitment examinations will be issued in the coming days, indicating that further clarity on pending stages, including interviews, may be provided soon.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official MPPSC website (mppsc.mp.gov.in) for updates, detailed notifications, and any changes to the tentative schedule, as all dates remain subject to administrative decisions and legal directions where applicable.

Find the official calendar here.

Last updated on 16 Dec 2025
09:36 AM
MPPSC Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission exam schedule recruitment exams
