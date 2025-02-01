RSSB Issues Admit Card for Junior Engineer Exams 2024 at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in- Direct Link Here

Summary Candidates appearing for the exam can download the admit card from the official website- recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in As per the official schedule, the exam will be conducted on February 6, 7, 8, 10, 11 and 22, 2025

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) issued the Junior Engineer (JE) admit cards for exams scheduled for February 6 and 7, 2025. Candidates appearing for the exam can download the admit card from the official website- recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.

As per the official schedule, the exam will be conducted on February 6, 7, 8, 10, 11 and 22, 2025. Admit cards for February 9, 10 and 11 exams will be released on February 3 and admit cards for the February 22 exam will be issued on February 14, 2025. This recruitment drive will fill 1,111 vacancies for Junior Engineers with Civil, Agriculture, Mechanical, or Electrical degrees or diplomas.

It must be noted that the board has instructed candidates to reach the exam venue two hours before the exam and go through the security check. Also, they must carry the admit card and the main Aadhar card (with photo and date of birth) for identification.

RSSB JE Admit Card 2024: Steps to download

Go to the official website- recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in Click on the ‘get admit card tab’ Open the admit card link for ‘DIRECT JOINT RECRUITMENT OF JEN - 2024 (RSSB)’ On the login window, enter your application number, date of birth and the displayed text Submit and download the admit card for further use

RSSB JE Admit Card 2024: Direct Link

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.